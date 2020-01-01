Is Chipotle Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Craving some quality Mexican fast food, but realizing it’s a holiday? You might want to know whether Chipotle is open on New Years Eve and New Years Day. You’ll be happy to know the answer is yes.

Chipotle closed a bit early – at 8 p.m. – on New Years Eve to kick off the new year. They are open during their regular business hours on New Years Day, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

You’ll also be happy to know Chipotle has kicked off its free delivery bowl! The deal is just in time for college football season. And, to sweeten the deal, you can get free delivery through January 6, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chipotle Closed Early on New Years Eve & Will Be Open Regular Business Hours New Years Day

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, or New Years Eve, all Chipotle stores in the United States and Canada closed early. They locked their doors at 8 p.m., so those wanting an evening bite had to move quickly.

However, on New Years Day, Chipotle is open during its normal business hours in all stores nationwide. So, if you’re craving a bowl or any other tasty Chipotle treats, you won’t be shut out. Chipotle will be serving up its delicious burrito bowls, burritos, chips and salsa and more all day.

Chipootle Is Kicking Off Football Season With Deals on Delivery and Bowls

🏈 Get FREE delivery all Bowl Season + we may pay your delivery fees on ANYTHING—gifts, cars, whatever. Rules:

1. Reply w/ a pic of your receipt showing the delivery fee + @venmo name

2. Use #ChipotleFreeDelivery & #Contest

Terms: https://t.co/9lMOsbF85U, https://t.co/npZVk6cUBN — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 18, 2019

College football season is kicking off just in time for the new year. So if you’ve got burrito bowls on your mind on New Years Day, your timing is on point.

“Fans can participate in Chipotle’s Free Delivery Interception by replying to Chipotle’s original Free Delivery Interception tweet with a picture of any delivery fee receipt and their Venmo handle along with the hashtag #ChipotleFreeDelivery,” a statement provided to Heavy said. “Chipotle will also be offering free delivery on any order $10 or more from 12/18/19 – 1/6/2020 and on 1/13/20.”

Free Delivery Interception means that in addition to free delivery for orders over $10 until January 6, 2020 and on January 13, Chipotle fans can enter for a chance for Chipotle to pay delivery fees on other items.

“In addition to receiving free delivery on qualifying Chipotle orders, fans can also participate in Chipotle’s Free Delivery Interception. Chipotle delivery from last summer? Expedited shipping on last-minute holiday gifts? Delivery on a California king mattress from college? Chipotle is in position and ready to intercept those fees,” a press release said. “Reply to Chipotle’s tweet using #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest with a picture of your receipt and your Venmo handle, and Chipotle might just pick up that delivery fee too.”

If you place an order for delivery, you might be shocked how quickly it arrives at your door. Chipotle’s delivery speed is one of the fastest in the industry, with an average delivery time under 30 minutes, the press release said.

“With our second season of the Chipotle Free Delivery Bowl, we’re continuing to help fans win off the field during bowl season with Chipotle delivery,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, according to the press release. “We’re excited to be the only bowl you can actually eat, which means fans can score whether their team is bowl-bound or not.”

READ NEXT: Scott Peterson Now: Where Is Laci Peterson’s Husband Today in 2019?

