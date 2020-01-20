Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelor is in its 24th season, and Chris Harrison is still the reality dating show’s beloved host. As the face of a television show that revolves around finding hopeful singles love, it makes sense that Harrison’s own love life is of interest to Bachelor Nation fans. Harrison, 48, is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Zima, 32.

Here’s what you need to know Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima:

1. Chris & Lauren’s Relationship Began With an Instagram DM

In the era of social media, Chris and Lauren had an Instagram DM to thank for the start of their romantic relationship. On an episode of the podcast “The Viall Files,” Zima revealed that, at a “Tell-All” taping of The Bachelor Harrison and Zima crossed paths and “He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think. And then I said something like, ‘I’m single now,’ and he was like,’ Oh.’ But I said it in a more eloquent way.”

After that exchange, she took to Instagram to write to him privately to continue their conversation: “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, I couldn’t be more single and I know how darkly alone you are… I opened the door and he walked through. It all worked out really well and it was also the perfect amount of time. We had a little bit of messaging and he said let’s grab a drink and have real person talk.”

2. Lauren Is a Correspondent for Entertainment Tonight

Lauren Zima works as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, and its no surprise that her path crossed with Chris Harrison’s: she is also the host of ET’s Youtube show “Roses and Rosé,” which recaps Bachelor franchise episodes.

Zima started working at ET in 2015 as a senior producer and on-camera talent, and was promoted in September 2019 to a full-time correspondent position.

At the time of her promotion, Zima told People “Chris has been incredibly supportive of my career. He’s been my sounding board and the kind of guy who stops what he’s doing to take my call if I need advice, personally or professionally. We work hard to be each other’s biggest champions and celebrate our accomplishments.”

3. Chris & Lauren Celebrated Their First Anniversary of Dating in August 2019

Although Harrison and Zima made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2019, they had actually already been dating for months before they went public.

According to social media, they started dating on August 30, 2018. In August 2019, Zima took to Instagram to write a sweet post to her boyfriend in honor of their first anniversary. She shared a black and white photo of the two kissing; in the caption, she wrote “Happy anniversary In this year I’ve leaned on you, laughed with you and fallen in love with you for the incredible man that you are. Thank you for adding to my life with your positivity, perspective and patience, and for supporting me in becoming exactly who I want to be. Thank you for being a source of joy, and for knowing that life is good when love is easy. Oh, and big thanks for the copious amounts of wine.”

4. Before Dating Lauren, Chris Was Married to His Ex-Wife From 1993 Until 2012

Lauren and Chris are not currently engaged or married, but that’s not to say marriage is off the table for them in the future. Years before Lauren and Chris started dating, Harrison was in an 18-year marriage with Gwen Harrison, his high school sweetheart.

The two were married in 1993, but ultimately decided to divorce in 2012. They share two children together, Joshua and Taylor.

When Harrison announced their split in 2012, he told E! “I hope I have another great marriage ahead someday, and I hope she does, too.” At the time, he also admitted “I guess I am a bachelor now, which scares the holy hell out of me — I’m not going to lie—because I haven’t been one since the early ’90s. And I thought those days were over — and I was happy to have them over!

5. Lauren Has a Close Relationship With Many of the ‘Bachelor Nation’ Alums

Even before Lauren and Chris started dating, Lauren had a close relationship with many Bachelor contestants, both past and present, because of her job at Entertainment Tonight. She has appeared as a guest on former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” and she regularly shares photos and interviews with Bachelor Nation alums with her over 91,000 Instagram followers.

When it comes to getting exclusive information and interviews about the latest Bachelor drama, it certainly doesn’t hurt that Zima is dating the franchise’s host.

