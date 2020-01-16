Christopher Tolkien Dead: Famous Author Was 95

Christopher Tolkien, son of Lord of the Rings author J. R. R. Tolkien, died Wednesday at the age of 95.

The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family. pic.twitter.com/X83PTx4b7x — Tolkien Society (@TolkienSociety) January 16, 2020

The Tolkien Society, an educational charity and literary society devoted to the study and promotion of the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, announced the death of the Oxford scholar and academic who was the literary executor of the Tolkien Estate on Twitter. He was responsible for publishing many of J. R. R. Tolkien’s works including The Silmarillion (1977) and The Fall of Gondolin (2018).

He was also known as “Middle-earth’s cartographer and first scholar,” says Tolkien Scholar, Dr. Dimitra Fimi (via The Tolkien Society). The Guardian reports that he drew many of the maps of Middle-earth that appear in the Lord of the Rings books.

In 2012, he gave his first ever press interview to Le Monde. The article published July 5, 2012, described the younger Tolkien’s desire to protect the integrity of his father’s work as it grew into a massive commercial success reported to be worth several billion dollars. The commercial enterprise grew out of the 1969 sale of the cinema rights and derivative products for Bilboa the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings to the Hollywood studio, United Artists, for 100,000 pounds sterling.

Christopher Tolkien’s death comes as Amazon’s 2020 production of a Lord of the Rings series is scheduled to begin. Radio Times reports that Amazon acquired the rights to Lord of the Rings, making a multi-season commitment, confirming the second season of the Prime series before the first season had begun filming.

