‘Criminal Minds’ Season 15 Premiere Time & Channel

Criminal Minds is back for its final season. The beloved crime drama will be wrapping up after a decade and a half on the air, and longtime fans may want to know what time the season premieres, as well what channel it will be on.

Criminal Minds season 15 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The two-hour premiere will include the first and second episodes of the season, and both will air on the CBS Network.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date & Time: The season premiere will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. It will premiere with a two-hour time slot before moving to its regular one-hour time at 9/8c on January 15. CBS reports that it will extend back out to two hours for the series finale on February 19.

TV Channel: CBS has exclusive rights to the long-running crime drama.

Live Stream: There are many options to watch Criminal Minds season 15 online without cable. Click here to see all the details about your options to watch on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device including The NBC App, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and more.

How Long Is It? The season 15 premiere will last two hours, and span the first two episodes of the season. That means the Criminal Minds will be on CBS until 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. If you’re planning on setting a DVR or other device to record, you may be concerned about the premiere running late or part of the end getting cut off, but scripted television rarely goes over schedule.

Criminal Minds will end promptly after its designated time slot.

Season 15 Episode 1: The season 15 premiere is titled “Under the Skin,” and the synopsis reads, “The BAU team investigates an unsub with striking similarities to Rossi’s latest obsession, ‘The Chameleon.'”

Season 15 Episode 2: The second episode is titled “Awakenings,” and the synopsis for it reads, “The team searches for Everett Lynch and his daughter; Spencer has a meaningful visit with his mother.”

What to Expect: Criminal Minds showrunner Eric Messer told CarterMatt that he did everything he had ever wanted to do within the show’s format, and that fans should be prepared for the unexpected. “We talked about what our wish-list was and it was all character-driven,” he said, citing an episode called “Saturday” as a prime example.

“What does the team do on a day off? Do they ever get a day off? The intention of that episode was that it was truly a day off — you might have some of them teamed up so it wasn’t eight separate stories, but we really wanted to explore that,” he teased. “Eventually, it does become a little bit more like a Criminal Minds episode.”

Messer also told fans that the premiere will boast some of the show’s most emotional moments to date. “Within these two hours, be on the lookout for a particular meaningful conversation between Spencer and his mother Diana, who is experiencing a rare period of lucidity,” he revealed. “She’s able to offer up a greater sense of perspective on his life, and it’s some of Matthew Gray Gubler’s finest work on the show.”

