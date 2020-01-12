Are There Performers At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards? No.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will assemble the brightest talents in Hollywood and crown them based on their work in 2019 releases. Given the star power involved, and the propensity for shows like the Oscars to include performances, there may be some viewers who are wondering if the show will feature any performers and/or musical segments.

No, there will not be any performers or performances at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. The official CCA website confirms that there are no performances scheduled during the three-hour broadcast. The show historically focuses on award-giving, and has not carve out time for performances or musical routines in years prior. Fortunately, there are plenty of awards and celebrity cameos to keep fans engaged.

Eddie Murphy will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award for a career that has included numerous classics and box-office hits. The screen legend is also nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the Netflix biopic Dolemite Is My Name. The show will also honor Kristen Bell by giving her the prestigious #SheToo Award.

According to the Critics’ Choice Association, the #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the “SeeHer” movement, which include pushing boundaries, changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women in the entertainment world. ”

SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media,” the site adds. “Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.”

Critics’ Choice Awards Have Not Had Musical Performances During Their 25-Year History

“We are so proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary of honoring the finest achievements in film and television,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin in a statement. “In this golden era of content creation on screens ranging from IMAX to iPhone, critics perform an ever more important role in helping people find the best of the best.”

Berlin also noted the crucial role that film and television plays in the modern day. “BFCA and BTJA members are in the trenches every day, watching hundreds of shows and movies, and our awards show on January 12 will be the star-studded party of the year,” he added.

CW Executive Vice President Gaye Hirsch issued a statement of his own, where he talked about the show’s longevity. “We’re excited to serve as the exclusive home of the Critics’ Choice Awards for their 25th Anniversary, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television,” he wrote. “We are thrilled to have the phenomenally talented Taye Diggs returning as our host, as the CCA continues to be one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood. Our partnership with both the BFCA and BTJA gives us the opportunity to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

