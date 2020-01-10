Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Air Date: When Is It On TV?

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live this Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST on The CW. The event, which honors the finest achievements in film and television, will run until approximately 10 p.m. EST and takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica this year.

All American actor Taye Diggs will return to host the awards show for a second time in a row, after emceeing the ceremony in 2019. Here’s what you need to know about the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, including the top nominations, honorees and presenters:

Kristen Bell Will Receive the #SeeHer Award & Eddie Murphy Will Take Home the Lifetime Achievement Award

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards | Season Trailer | The CWDon’t miss the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Sunday January 12 from 7-10pm ET on The CW! Stream free next day only on The CW App. SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About The CW: Official YouTube Channel for The CW Network featuring the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. Connect with The CW Online: Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw Follow The CW on TUMBLR: http://cwnetwork.tumblr.com Follow The CW on PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/thecw The 25th Annual Critic's Choice Awards | Season Trailer | The CW https://www.youtube.com/TheCW 2020-01-05T16:59:48.000Z

Among the honorees at the star-studded Critics’ Choice Awards gala is actress Kristen Bell, who will be honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer Award, as well as film icon Eddie Murphy, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Keegan-Michael Key is presenting Murphy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Ted Danson, Bell’s The Good Place co-star, will present her with the #SeeHer Award.

“The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape,” the CCA website reads. “SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.”

There are dozens of presenters this year, including Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Beckinsale, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford and Scott Wolf, among many other notable celebrities.

The Irishman Takes the Lead With 14 Total Nominations, While Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Follows Closely Behind With 12

Actresses Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson were both nominated for several projects this year: Dern was recognized for both her TV and film work in HBO’s Big Little Lies and the popular Netflix series Marriage Story, while Johansson is dual-nominated for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

The Irishman is the most-nominated film of the year, with 14 total nominations, according to Entertainment Tonight. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows closely behind with 12 nominations. On the television side, When They See Us earned six nominations, with Schitt’s Creek and This Is Us trails behind with five each.

The Critics Choice Association Will Only Serve Plant-Based Food During the 25th Annual Awards Ceremony

According to the Critics Choice website, the Critics Choice Association will only be serving plant-based food during the 2020 awards ceremony in order to “shine a light on sustainability and the ever growing climate crisis our world is facing.”

The website reads, “The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that it will serve only plant-based food during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony. Hoping to shine a light on sustainability and the ever-growing climate crisis our world is facing, the CCA will provide delicious plant-based foods for its guests, including hundreds of the world’s biggest film and television stars.”

Tune in Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. EST to catch the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on The CW. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020

