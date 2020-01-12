How to Watch Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Online

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards air live Sunday, January 12, from Santa Monica, California, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The red carpet begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m., but unfortunately, there is not a live stream online to watch while the red carpet is happening.

Instead, Entertainment Tonight is covering the red carpet on its app and website ET Live. Its red carpet interviews will be available beginning at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on ET Live. The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. ET’s coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access.

The 2020 Critics Choice Awards Host & Presenters

Taye Diggs is hosting the Critics’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row. Before he took the stage in 2019, he told KTLA that this was “a dream” job.

Taye Diggs on Hosting for the Stars in the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

“I’m very much looking forward to it, it’s going to be a big night,” says Diggs, adding, “I’m excited. Most times in situations like this everybody in the audience is very supportive. I feel honored to play a little part in congratulating and thanking these artists for the work that they’ve done. It’ll be fun to give out some much-deserved awards.”

“We’re excited to serve as the exclusive home of the Critics’ Choice Awards for their 25th Anniversary, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television,” said The CW’s executive vice president of development Gaye Hirsch in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the phenomenally talented Taye Diggs returning as our host, as the CCA continues to be one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood. Our partnership with both the BFCA and BTJA gives us the opportunity to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

On hand to give out the awards are stars Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf.

The 2020 Critics Choice Awards Nominees

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman leads all nominees with 14, followed by Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with 12, Little Women with nine, 1917 and Marriage Story with eight apiece, and Jojo Rabbit, Joker, and Parasite with seven each. On the TV side, When They See Us leads with six nominations.

Keegan-Michael Key will be at the awards ceremony to honor Eddie Murphy with a lifetime achievement award, while Ted Danson will honor his Good Place co-star Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award, which honors “recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.” Past recipients of the #SeeHer award include Claire Foy, Gal Gadot, and Viola Davis.

The 25th Critics’ Choice Awards air live Sunday, January 12, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on The CW.

