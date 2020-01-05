Hallmark’s ‘Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See BTS Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery TV movie on January 5 with Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver, starring Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver’

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver premieres Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., Jan. 18 at 8 p.m., Jan. 29 at 9 p.m., Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., and Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “A well-known magician drops dead in the middle of a dangerous trick on stage in front of a packed audience, but when the sudden death turns out to be murder, New York Sentinel Crosswords editor (and part-timer sleuth) Tess Harper (Chabert) and NYPD detective Logan O’Connor (Elliott) team up to discover exactly whose sleight of hand is behind the deadly “now you see him, now you don’t” stunt. Together, they must uncover the not-so-obvious clues and work their investigative magic to bring a killer to justice.”

‘Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver’ Was Filmed in Canada

Filming for the movie wrapped back in August.

The Crossword movies are filmed in Canada. This post from Barabra Niven, who stars in the series, talks about where it is filmed. She wrote: “On my way to the airport again. Going back to Toronto and North Bay for more #CrosswordMysteries. Can’t wait to see @thereallacey and @brennanelliott2 . I hope you’re having a great week! Sorry I have not been posting much, but I have been flying back-and-forth as we shoot these next three movies. I’ve been taking photos and video though of behind the scenes so I will share them with you soon. Meanwhile I send you a big heart hug!! I miss you!”

Interestingly, this movie was originally supposed to have aired in October. A lot of viewers were sad it was delayed because they were really looking forward to it. But it was delayed because Hallmark Movies & Mysteries started its Miracles of Christmas season a little early.

Here are some behind the scenes photos and videos from filming.

Filming started in July.

And here is Chabert on a day off during filming in Ontario.

The second and third movies were filmed close to each other. In fact, the third movie was originally supposed to premiere the week after the second movie aired. But viewers are excited to see it now in January.

The Cast for ‘Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver’

Lacey Chabert stars as Tess Harper. In February 2019 her movie Love Romance and Chocolate premiered, which was filmed in Belgium. She also starred in Winter in Vail, which premiered January 4, 2020. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Christmas in Rome and Love on Safari. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more.

Brennan Elliott stars as Logan O’Connor. His credits include The 4400, Cold Case, CSI, What About Brian, All of My Heart: Inn Love, UnREAL, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb, Curse of Chucky, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Love You Like Christmas, A Christmas Melody, Flower Shop Mysteries, and more. He starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Encore in 2017 and has been in the All of My Heart series of movies. He was also in Christmas in Grand Valley in December 2018. In August 2019, he starred in All Summer Long.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are fan favorites from their All of My Heart Hallmark movie series.

Barbara Niven stars as Aunt Candace. She’s in many Hallmark productions, including a series regular on Chesapeake Shores and was in the Christmas in Evergreen movie series. In February 2019 she was in Love on the Menu. Her many credits include Crossword Mysteries, Murder She Baked, Hamlet’s Ghost, A Christmas Detour, Cedar Cove (Peggy), Parks and Recreation, The M Word, A Perfect Ending, Gabe the Cupid Dog, My Mother’s Secret, Back to the Horn, Let’s Make a Deal, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Eli Stone, Charmed, ER, One Life to Live (Liz Coleman Reynolds), Pensacola: Wings of Gold (Kate), Silk Stalkings (Evelyn), Depraved, and much more.

John Kapelos stars as Chief Chauncey O’Connor. His credits include Suits (Elias), Love Shot, 22 Chaser, The Expanse (Ren), Blood Type, The Unicorn, Impastor, Good Girls Revolt, Conviction, Love on the Air, The Exes, Republic of Doyle, Justified (Picker), Graceland (Lawrence), Psych, Criminal Minds, Days of Our Lives, Junkyard Dog, Dan for Mayor, and more.

Romaine Waite stars as Winston Sams. He was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica and raised in Canada, he told Defective Geeks. He said, “I join the series for the second and third installment as Detective Winston Sams. He’s a rookie detective, and eager to prove himself to his partner Logan O’Connor.”

Waite’s credits include Shadowhunters, Frankie Drake Mysteries (Bill Peters), Little Dog (Kevin Smallwood), Star Trek: Discovery (Troy), Taken, The Mist (Kyle), Private Eyes, A Perfect Christmas, Someone Not There, Heroes Reborn, Poser, and more.

Noam Jenkins (above left) is Alistair.

Kaitlyn Leeb (above right) is Bianca. Her credits include Christmas with a View, Spinning Out (Leah Starnes in 2020), Christmas with a Prince, Slasher (Susan), Heartland (Cassandra), Shadowhunters (Camille), Rogue (Lily), Single Ladies (Keira), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Jennifer), The Hazing Secret, Seed, Republic of Doyle, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Genevieve Kang (Josephine)

Paulino Nunes (Rocco)

Matthew Gouveia (Cormac)

Boomer Phillips (Delivery Man)

Chris Handfield (Paul Dreschler)

Nigel Downer (Dr. Cohen)

Cynthia Preston (Julia)

Milton Barnes (Coroner’s Clerk)

Trudy Weiss (Maude)

Jayne Lewis (Sinclair)

Jill Frappier (Tamara)

Darryl Hinds (Antiques Dealer)

Steve Belford (Reed)

Jim Calarco (Landlord)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

