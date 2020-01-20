Curb Your Enthusiasm Review: Season 10’s Premiere Promises an Amazing Season

I wasn’t expecting to love Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Season 10 premiere as much as I did, but I couldn’t stop laughing throughout the whole episode. Larry David and company really knocked Episode 1 out of the park, and it’s already looking like Season 10 is going to be one of the best seasons yet. This article will have spoilers for the Season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This Is Already Looking Like One of the Best Seasons Yet

It’s hard to put into words just how funny this episode was. My husband and I watched it live and there were literal “laugh out loud” moments all through the premiere that kept catching us by surprise. From the MAGA hat gag to the “long goodbye” — both of which are ideas that viewers have probably secretly wanted to try at some point — the jokes landed solidly and set the stage for a great Season 10.

One of the best gags of the episode involved weaponizing the MAGA hat. Larry learned that if he wears a MAGA hat, he can scare off people that he really didn’t want to hang out with anyway. It works over and over (and even works in reverse when a biker’s mad at him and then sees the hat and is suddenly really nice and polite.)

Larry David wearing a MAGA so that people will avoid socializing with him. Curb continues to deliver pic.twitter.com/05V0EXG8bT — Nick Marr (@nick_marr) January 20, 2020

I just have to wonder how many people are going to try this MAGA idea, seeing as it will probably work.

The wobbly table bit was perfection too. Who doesn’t know somebody who gets positively obsessed with wobbly tables to the point that they must be fixed or everything grinds to a halt?

“Before we get into all that did you know you have a wobbly table here?” — Matthew Simpson (@posterboy81) January 20, 2020

And I bet there were some viewers who are those people.

#CurbYourEnthusiasm is always so relatable! Between the wobbly table and pigs in a blanket. perfect. — Molly Rose (@mollly_rose) January 20, 2020

Oh, and the pigs-in-a-blanket. I have to confess, I’ve been to some parties where there was one appetizer that I really wanted and kept missing. We’ve all been there.

The show is also kicking off a #MeToo storyline that is bound to have some interesting twists and turns.

And the joke about Jeff Garlin looking like Harvey Weinstein was pretty spot on. Viewers commented on how they really do look alike, they just never realized it before.

I wonder if Jeff Garlin really has been mistaken for Harvey Weinstein before. I would not be surprised if it's really happened. — Bipolar Andrew (@BipolarAndrew) January 20, 2020

Oh god, Jeff Garlin mistaken for Harvey Weinstein on Curb and now I can't unsee! 😂🤣 — Chris Cwiak (@ChrisCwiak) January 20, 2020

The #CurbYourEnthusiasm premiere totally absolved me of the guilt I’ve always felt for thinking of Jeff Garlin every time I see Harvey Weinstein. Maybe they’ll also touch on how Mike Pompeo sounds like Garlin on a ‘lude? pic.twitter.com/21HbnnAnce — STKABG PAEUR/EURB (@volcanicvents) January 20, 2020

And some people did notice the resemblance before, all the way back to 2017. (Not to mention, Garlin played “Harvey, probably” in Full Frontal who was an homage to Harvey Weinstein.)

Jeff Garlin should play Harvey Weinstein in the biopic — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) October 12, 2017

The cold coffee bit was great, as is Larry’s upcoming coffee war with Mocha Joe. I can’t wait to see what develops from that.

Lol. That episode was hilarious. I've been going through Curb withdrawals for about a year now! Great to have the show and the whole cast back in our lives! Down with Mocha Joe! — rollerblade (@gohawksgo76ers) January 20, 2020

From the over-the-top selfie stick scene to the nose-in-the-cold-coffee, the episode kept delivering laughs from start to finish.

One of the best parts was Cheryl and Larry’s reunion. This promises great things for the new season. (She likes being with him because she feels morally superior — that was a great line.) The show will only shine even more brightly if Cheryl is more involved this season.

Unnaturally invested in Cheryl and Larry ending up together. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 20, 2020

I’ve kinda wanted Larry and Cheryl to get back together for a long time so….. pic.twitter.com/sCYiNA7k9o — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 20, 2020

You may have to watch the episode more than once to catch every joke. Did you realize that Larry was riding a Peloton bike?

the new curb episode was good; the best part was seeing larry on his peloton bike at his home gym — dyatlov pass incident fan account (@lilysgross) January 20, 2020

Larry would have a Peloton bike in 2020 #CurbYourEnthusiasm — Christian (@LivChristianLiv) January 20, 2020

larry's on a peloton. this is too much, im already dead — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) January 20, 2020

I enjoyed Season 9, but Season 10’s premiere was everything I had hoped Season 9 would be. It looks like we’ll have simpler plots with even better Curb jokes. I can’t wait to see what’s next for this show.

😂 Jeff Garlin as Harvey Weinstein and the MAGA hat bit? Sorry, gotta do it. #CurbYourEnthusiasm season 10 is going to be… pic.twitter.com/1c0ibgicCt — Gina Miller (@TheGinaMiller) January 20, 2020

It’s going to be pretty, pretty, pretty good.