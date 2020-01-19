‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 10: What Time & How Long Is the Premiere?

Tonight, Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally back for Season 10. Season 9 ended back in 2017 when it returned after a six-year break. At the time, it wasn’t clear if Larry David wanted to do another season, but now he’s back. Before Season 9 premiered some of the episodes had been leaked from a hack, but this time around, that’s not the case. We’re all going to experience Season 10 for the first time together, starting tonight. When does Curb Your Enthusiasm start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the premiere.

The Episode Premieres Tonight at 11 PM Eastern

DATE: Sunday, January 19, 2020

PREMIERE TIME: Tonight’s episode airs at 10:31 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (9:31 p.m. Central.) The episode premieres right after Avenue 5 ends.

Note that West Coast timing is a little different. Curb Your Enthusiasm will air on TV at 10:31 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 7:31 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. But if you watch it via online streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts.

The episode will be available On Demand on January 20.

TV CHANNEL: HBO – To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Tonight’s episode is called “Happy New Year.” The synopsis reads: “In the season premiere, Larry kicks off the new year with a new rival–Mocha Joe. Later, at a cocktail party hosted by Jeff and Susie, Larry gets roped into lunch plans and has a misunderstanding with a caterer.”

So far, this is the only episode title that’s been released by HBO. If you’re an HBO subscriber, you can get caught up on all the previous seasons, which are available on both HBO Go and HBO Now. Amazon Prime Video has the first eight seasons.

The Episode Is Almost 10 Minutes Longer Tonight

Many Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes are 30 minutes in length, but tonight’s will be about nine extra minutes long. So the episode ends at 11:10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (10:10 p.m. Central.)

This is actually about the same length that the Season 9 premiere was.

This season is expected to be 10 episodes long, just like all the previous seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The first season of Curb aired in 2000, the second season in 2001, the third season in 2002, the fourth season in 2004, the fifth season in 2005, the sixth season in 2007, the seventh season in 2009, the eighth season in 2011, and the ninth season aired in 2017.

The ninth season focused on Larry writing a musical comedy with the help of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Miranda just starred in HBO’s His Dark Materials this year.) In the ninth season, Larry dated Bridget, who was played by Gilmore Girls‘ star Lauren Graham.

For Season 10, expect to see some familiar cast members, like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin (manager Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Jeff’s wife Susie), JB Smoove (Leon), Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, and more. According to Newsweek, we’ll also see Richard Kind as Larry’s cousin Andy and Kaitlin Olson as Cheryl’s sister Becky.

You can expect to see a lot of great cameos this season 10, so get ready. Jon Hamm, for example, is expected to play a version of himself.