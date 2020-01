Video posted on social media appears to show DaBaby getting arrested in Miami on January 2. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, has had numerous run-ins in with law lately, but it’s currently unknown why authorities took him into custody early Thursday evening.

Based on the 28-year-old rapper’s Instagram posts, he was on vacation in Miami with friends celebrating the New Year, and spent the earlier part of the day on a yacht and dining on lobster.