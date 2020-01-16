Is Danielle Staub Really Quitting ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’?

Real Housewives of New Jersey housewife Danielle Staub announced last week that she’ll be departing the show and never coming back. However, she implied that she is open to returning to a Real Housewives cast, just not the one in New Jersey.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 9, Staub confirmed that she will never be returning as a housewife again. When Cohen pushed on, saying he never thought she’d say the word “never,” she clarified further.

“Nope, never returning as a housewife again,” she said. “With the Jersey girls.”

Staub joined RHONJ in season one but then exited after season two. She later returned to appear in seasons 8 and 9 of the show. She most recently appeared on season 10 as a friend.

What Will She Be Doing Now?

In her interview with Cohen, Staub talked of starting her own cooking channel on Instagram TV (IGTV) in the time away from RHONJ. She said she wants to do something she loves.

“Well, I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons been a part of this whole franchise, and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Staub often posts videos of her cooking on her Instagram channel and IGTV, recently sharing her making Christmas meatballs, honey ham, lasagna, turkey meatloaf and more. She said she often cooks for her daughter, Jillian, and her friends.

“I am going to start my own cooking channel,” she told Cohen. “I love it, Andy. Cooking is therapy to me. So, I’m basically calling it cooking therapy, and I find my peace in the kitchen.”

She Is Ready to Let The Drama Go

Before announcing that she was leaving the show for good, Staub talked about old feuds between her and some of the rest of the cast. Specifically, the tension between her and fellow Housewife Caroline Manzo. The two were in an emotional and intense feud in season one, and the tension seemed to still be there last time we saw them together in 2016.

“You know what’s so funny?” she said early in the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen interview. “I never had a problem with any of those people. I mean, the faces keep changing, but the characters are the same. Let’s face it, like, ‘Let’s run Danielle out of town’ kind of stuff. I’ve always tried to dignify people or treat people the way they treat me — and I don’t have a problem with her, unless she wants to make one with me.”

Fans will recall a dramatic moment on RHONJ recently when Staub and castmate Margaret Josephs got into an altercation. The women were invited to visit a boutique, but they got into an argument after arriving. This lead to Josephs dumping water on Staub and Staub pulling at Josephs’ hair.

Tune in to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesday nights on Bravo to see the rest of the season and watch the drama unfold.

