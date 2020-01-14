Dayna Kathan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dayna Kathan is a new cast member this season on Vanderpump Rules, and fans are itching to learn more about her.

Dayna is a longtime friend of the Vanderpump cast, so it was only a matter of time before she joined as a series regular.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

1. She Is an Aspiring Stand-Up Comedian

Dayna is a waitress in training at SUR. She’s also an aspiring comedian.

Her Instagram shows her performing at Los Angeles comedy venues like “Rebels of Comedy” and “The Comedy Store.”

Little is known about her comedy life, but Stassi tells Access Hollywood that Dayna has a “dark sense of humor and a “really amusing” way of looking at things.

2. She Doesn’t Get Along With Brittany & Jax

In July, an insider told Hollywood Life that Dayna is “coming in hot” this season and is going to shake things up among cast members.

The insider said that Dayna has been friends with the cast for a while, and has wanted to be part of the show for years. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that.” The insider added. ” … she also is friendly with James [Kennedy, 27] and Raquel [Leviss, 24]. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

One person who is a huge fan of Dayna’s is Stassi. Speaking to Access Hollywood, the reality star said, “I really like Dayna… She is [a comedian]. She’s just, like, very real and raw… I think she’s really entertaining to have fun with and hang out with.”

3. She Hooked up With Max Boyens

In a preview clip for this season of Vanderpump Rules, Dayna admits to hooking up with fellow castmate Max Boyens, who is the manager of TomTom.

It’s unclear how their relationship unfolds, but her Bravo bio suggests that she falls for Max, until rumors swirl about his “extracurricular activities.”

After that, Bravo writes, “Dayna must decide whether to give him a chance or move onto greener pastures with her close friend and SURver, Brett Caprioni.”

Max recently told ET that he and Kathan are “fine now”, but that this season will show a “lot of emotions being poured out” onscreen.

4. Fans May Recognize Her From Previous Seasons

Fans of Vanderpump Rules may remember Dayna from season 7– she was one of the women who accompanied the ladies on a trip to wine country in Solvang, California.

As Bravo points out, Dayne ended up in the bathroom with Peter Madrigal that weekend, but there’s no consensus about what actually went down that night. Peter says they kissed, but Dayna says that when Peter tried to kiss her, she turned away.

During an interview, Bravo reports Dayna as saying, “I have no idea why Peter is saying we made out… I’m pretty sure I’d remember my first time making out with a pirate.”

5. She Is Not the Only New Face This Season

The new cast members this season are Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Max Byens, and Raquel Leviss.

The latter was first introduced on the reality show in Season 5, when she was a college senior and dating James Kennedy. Beau, meanwhile, is Stassi’s boyfriend. Danica, a fellow waitress at SUR, is dating model Brett Willis and is the youngest assistant manager to work at SUR, while Brett is a New Jersey transplant who just got out of a relationship with a famous Youtuber.

Brett recently told ET, “I just want [audiences] to be excited for new faces,” he said. “New people, new energy, stuff like that. I’m looking forward to the reaction to that.”

Be sure to tune into Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.

