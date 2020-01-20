Did Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Break Up?

Demi Burnett and ex-fiance Kristian Haggerty broke up back in October, 2019, just a few short months after the two got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor and BiP alum, who made history as the first star to enter into a same-sex relationship on the show, is making yet another comeback to the franchise during an upcoming episode of Peter Weber’s season.

With all eyes back on Burnett as she helps Weber weed through the remaining ladies on The Bachelor, fans might be wondering why she and Haggerty broke up. Did they have an amicable split, and is Burnett dating anybody new? Here’s what we know:

Burnett & Haggerty Posted The Same Message About Their Breakup on Instagram

Burnett and Haggerty went public with their breakup on October 31, 2019, after both reality stars posted the same message on Instagram.

“With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship,” Burnett captioned the Instagram post. “We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

Haggerty posted an identical statement on her account, presenting a united front on the matter. She added, “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Both posts concluded with the following: “And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

Speculation Surfaced That the Two Had Split Shortly Before They Announced the Breakup

Judging by the two same statements, the breakup seemed to be amicable, and neither star appeared to hold any ill will toward the other following the split; however, the breakup reportedly came shortly after a source told ET Online that their relationship was “extremely rocky.”

Although the blonde beauties were frequently gushing about each other on social media following their engagement during Season 6 of BiP, there was a noticeable silence for a few months before the two announced their split. While Burnett was still making numerous public appearances, including to support her bestie Hannah Brown on Dancing With the Stars, Haggerty was rarely seen with her.

Finally, just two days before the two made their breakup public, Burnett posted a racy bikini photo on Instagram, which fueled speculation that the two were no longer together. It wasn’t the photo that intensified the breakup rumors, so much as a comment Haggerty’s sister made in response to the picture.

“Sorry dad…… #thirsttrap #experienceelderado,” Burnett captioned the pic — which prompted Haggerty’s sister, Caitlin, to comment, “Not desperate at all..” You can check out the photo and screenshots of Caitlin’s comment above.

It’s Unclear if Burnett is Dating Anybody New, But There Was Speculation That She Was Seeing Nick Viall

While it’s unclear if Burnett is dating anybody new at this time, the reality star became quite close to former Bachelor star Nick Viall over the last several months, which sparked some fan speculation that the two were dating (they even attended the 2020 Golden Globes together, which fueled the rumors). However, both Bachelor Nation stars vehemently denied that they were dating and claimed they were just “dear” friends.

“Demi is a close friend. She’s a dear friend. We’ve become very close,” Viall said of their relationship on his podcast Viall Files back in November, according to Bustle. “I care very much about her.” Burnett posted her own tribute to Nick on his birthday in September, writing “My dearest friend Nick. Happy birthday old man. You’ve quickly become a very close friend to me, and a very strong ally. I’m so proud to know you on the level that I do. You’re loyal, caring, handsome, smart- I could go on and on about how wonderful you are … Love you big.”

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC.

