Demi Lovato’s Reaction to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s Engagement

Singer Demi Lovato responded to the news that her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama got engaged.

E! News reported Valderrama and Lovato dated from 2010 to 2016. Valderrama and his new fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, became engaged on January 1, 2020. Lovato responded to her former boyfriend’s engagement, saying she was “happy if he was happy.”

OK Magazine reported Valderrama and Pacheco began seeing each other in April 2019. He shared his New Year’s Day proposal on Instagram the following day, saying “It’s just us now 01-01-2020.” Valderrama posted an image of himself proposing in front of a sunset over the beach.

Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato Were Never Engaged

Cosmopolitan reported Lovato fans on Twitter were upset that Valderrama had dated Lovato for six years and never asked her to marry him, but had dated Pacheco for only eight months. There was so much Twitter activity following the engagement that Valderrama’s name was trending on January 2, 2020. Here is an example of an upset fan on Twitter.

E! News reported Lovato wishes Valderrama the best and is satisfied with the way their relationship ended. They also reported they released a joint statement when they broke up, saying, “We will always be supportive of one another.”

A source told E! News reported “She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts. But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”

Us Weekly reported the former Disney Channel star and Yo Momma host are supportive of each other. “Demi knows about [Pecheco] and is being equally as supportive as Wilmer has been of her recent relationships,” the insider said.

OK Magazine reported Wilmer visited Demi in the hospital several times after her July 2018 drug overdose.

Demi Lovato Recently Split with Model Boyfriend Austin Wilson

OK Magazine reported Demi broke up with her boyfriend, model Austin Wilson to “concentrat[e] on herself and her work … as well as [focus] on her relationship with God.”

People reported the singer and her model boyfriend Austin Wilson split after only a few months of dating.

The pair made their relationship public in November when she shared a photo of herself with Wilson on Instagram. The photo of the pair has been since deleted from her Instagram account. Wilson also deleted a photo from his Instagram page. The now-deleted photo previously showed him giving Lovato a hug from behind.

