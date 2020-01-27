Demi Lovato’s Grammys 2020 Performance

Demi Lovato performed “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards.

The singer announced her performance on Instagram on January 14 and it was her first major performance since her 2018 drug overdose, Good Morning America reported. She debuted her single “Anyone” which she recorded right before her overdose. She called the song a “cry for help.” Good Morning America reported Lovato was sober and she wanted to start a family this decade with either a man or a woman.

E News reported Lovato was in rehab for several months after leaving Cedars Sinai following the overdose. People reported the Los Angeles police department responded to an emergency at Lovato’s West Hollywood home, finding the singer had overdosed on heroin. Lovato’s friends were concerned about a potential overdose prior to the event because of her binging and partying. People reported those around Lovato were watching her carefully because of her repeated attempts to get drugs.

Vulture reported her last album was Tell Me You Love Me, released in 2017. She released one non-album single, “Sober,” since. Weeks before her overdose, Lovato sang about a relapse. Vulture reported her overdose followed six years of sobriety.

“Sober,” Demi Lovato’s Single Was a “Cry For Help”

Good Morning America reported Lovato said the single, “Sober” was a “cry for help.”

Demi Lovato entered rehab after being released from the hospital, reported TMZ. Lovato entered treatment after her 2018 overdose. After she recovered in the hospital, her family suggested she go to rehab.

People reported Lovato stayed in the hospital for a week because of complications following her overdose. Initially, she suffered from an infection and a high fever, and was treated for issues common following an overdose.

Vulture reported her song “Sober” was a “heartbreaking announcement” about a relapse after six years of sobriety. She sings, “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.” She also apologizes to her fans in the remainder of the song, saying she fears she has lost their support.

In Simply Complicated, Lovato’s documentary about her addiction, the people in her life talk about what it was like for Lovato to reach her “breaking point” with drugs and self harm.

Nude Photos Leaked on Snap Chat Prior to Comeback

In October 2019, Daily Beast reported nude photos had been posted to Lovato’s SnapChat account with a link to Discord. Daily Beast reported one photo shows a woman posing in front a mirror for a selfie who looks like Lovato. The photos have been removed and fans defended Lovato on Twitter.

In September 2019, Lovato posted a photo of herself in a bikini that she said was unedited to Instagram.

Demi shared the photo to her 73.7 million followers, including the caption, “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

