Demi Lovato Becomes Emotional in Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato became emotional in her first Grammys performance since 2018. The singer-songwriter performed “Anyone,” a song she wrote four days before she almost lost her life in 2018 due to an overdose. The performance was the debut of the new ballad.

Lovato took the stage to begin her performance, but she had to stop for a moment before continuing. She took a deep breath, stepped back up to the microphone, and then started the song again. A tear was visible running down her cheek as she performed, but other than that, the performance continued as if there was never a mistake.

The lyrics, “I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided in alcohol” hint at what the performer was going through at the time she wrote the song.

Lovato took the stage in a dress that looked like a traditional white wedding dress and performed with just her and the piano.

Lovato Received a Standing Ovation For the Performance

I have chills from how powerful this Demi Lovato comeback performance is. When she had to stop and start again because she was crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭♥️✨ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hjsbraquxA — 1075 The River (@1075theriver) January 27, 2020

When her performance was over, the crowd stood up and honored Lovato with a standing ovation. A video of the emotional performance is embedded in the tweet above.

The 27-year-old singer recently revealed to Beats1 that she recorded “Anyone” just four days before she was hospitalized in July 2018.

“The song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened,” she said at the time. “So I recorded the vocals for it four days before … The lyrics totally took on a different meaning.” She continued, saying that she now believes the lyrics were a “cry for help”

The lyrics continue in the same tone as the beginning, ending with an outro that says “A hundred million stories / And a hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me / Nobody’s listening.”

Lovato was nervous leading up to the performance. She revealed that it took her a long time to get to the point where she is now.

“It’s taking me a long time to get this far, which is performing a song that’s so vulnerable to me on a stage in front of all my peers and co-workers and people I look up to,” she said in an interview with Apple Music. “It’s nerve-wracking to think about, but at the same time, I’m grateful that I have this opportunity.”

Lovato Will Perform at the Super Bowl Next Week

Demi Lovato getting the standing ovation she deserves #Grammys pic.twitter.com/eQNuvWVgIQ — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato is back to performing live in a big way. Next Sunday, she will be performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV Kickoff in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing at the halftime show.

Lovato was not nominated for any Grammy Awards this year, but she has been nominated in the past. Her album Confident was up for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2017, and her song “Fall in Line” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2019.

Lovato recently expressed her wish to start a family this decade. She told Rolling Stone that she isn’t sure what that future will look like.

“I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman,” she said. “I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”

She also said she has been going to church recently, though she had not been a church person recently. She said she has now found a church in L.A. that accepts her for who she is.

