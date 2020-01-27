Demi Lovato Is Performing at Super Bowl 2020

Singer Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

One week after performing at the Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato performs at the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. She joins halftime stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Billboard reports.

There’s no word on what Lovato will sing at the Grammys, but her “Star Spangled Banner” performance will follow Gladys Knight and P!nk’s powerful performance in 2018, Billboard continues.

The pregame show, including the national anthem, will be broadcast live worldwide. “Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate and philanthropist,” says NFL.com.

“Lovato has taken a break from performing after her overdose in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song ‘Sober,’ released in June 2018,” says ESPN.

Demi Lovato’s Single “Sober” Is A Confessional About Her Relapse

Demi Lovato performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. The singer announced her performance on Instagram on January 14 and it was her first major performance since her 2018 drug overdose, Good Morning America reported. She debuted her single “Anyone” which she recorded right before her overdose. She called the song a “cry for help.” Good Morning America reported Lovato was sober and she wanted to start a family this decade with either a man or a woman.

E News reported Lovato was in rehab for several months after leaving Cedars Sinai following the overdose. People reported the Los Angeles police department responded to an emergency at Lovato’s West Hollywood home, finding the singer had overdosed on heroin. Lovato’s friends were concerned about a potential overdose prior to the event because of her binging and partying. People reported those around Lovato were watching her carefully because of her repeated attempts to get drugs.

Vulture reported her last album was Tell Me You Love Me, released in 2017. She released one non-album single, “Sober,” since. Weeks before her overdose, Lovato sang about a relapse. Vulture reported her overdose followed six years of sobriety.

Nude Photos of Demi Lovato Were Leaked On SnapChat During Her Comeback

OK Magazine reported Demi broke up with her boyfriend, model Austin Wilson to “concentrat[e] on herself and her work … as well as [focus] on her relationship with God.”

People reported the singer and her model boyfriend Austin Wilson split after only a few months of dating.

The pair made their relationship public in November when she shared a photo of herself with Wilson on Instagram. The photo of the pair has been since deleted from her Instagram account. Wilson also deleted a photo from his Instagram page. The now-deleted photo previously showed him giving Lovato a hug from behind.

READ NEXT: Read more about Demi Lovato