Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Powerball on January 29, 2020?

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, January 20, 2020, has reached $394 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion in January 2016), but it’s still large enough to change someone’s life. So do we know yet if anyone won tonight’s Powerball?

We Don’t Know Yet If Anyone Won — It Can Take 1 to 2 Hours to Process All the Tickets After the Drawing

At this time, we don’t yet know if anyone won the Powerball. It typically takes Powerball about one to two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won. Since the drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, it might be 12:30 or 1 a.m. Eastern before we know if someone won.

The Powerball winning numbers for January 29, 2020 are 9-12-15-31-60 with a Powerball of 2. The Power Play is 2X.

Powerball updates its website once it’s known if someone won. The website reads “Results Pending” until the results are known.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016 and a $758.7 million jackpot in August 2017.

Tonight’s Powerball is expected to reach at least $394 million. The cash value is $274.6.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you have to match all five white balls in any order, and you have to match the red Powerball number too.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets.

Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

The last named jackpot winner (sometimes winners stay anonymous depending on the state) was on December 16, 2019 when Bill Lawrence walked away with $150 million, according to Powerball’s website. He’s a retiree who had just celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary and he’s from Sacramento, California.

Before that, Phillip Chippeway from Michigan won $80 million on September 21, 2019. Then on September 4, 2019, David Yax from North Evans in Erie County won $80 million. The “Freedom Trust” in Nashville claimed a $198 million jackpot on July 13, 2019. On June 1, 2019, Charles W. Jackson, Jr. of Raleigh won the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot, which made him the largest jackpot winner in his state’s history.

On March 27, 2019, Manuel Franco walked away with $768.4 million in Madison, Wisconsin. He claimed the cash option of $477 million, taking home about $326 million after taxes.

David Johnson won the $298.3 million jackpot on December 26, 2018 in New York. And Lerynne West won the $343.9 million jackpot on October 27, 2018 in Iowa. Robert Bailey also claimed the same amount for that same jackpot, but in New York. And on August 11, 2018, Nandlall Mangal won $245.7 million.