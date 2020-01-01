‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Episode 1: What Time & Channel Is the Premiere?

Happy New Year’s and Happy Doctor Who day! Today, the show returns on BBC America for Season 12. Read on for details about what time it airs and how to watch it on TV.

The New Episode Premieres at 8 PM Eastern

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode will conclude at 9:26 p.m. Eastern. That’s 7 p.m. Central-8:25 p.m. Central.

After tonight’s episode, the conclusion of the two-parter will air on Sunday night, January 5, 2020 on BBC America. That next episode will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on January 5 and last until 9:27 p.m. Eastern. So that episode will also be 1 hour and 27 minutes in length.

TV CHANNEL: Doctor Who’s Season 12 premiere will air tonight on BBC America in the U.S. To find what channel BBC America is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel BBC America is on in your region.

WEST COAST DETAILS: On the West Coast, the new Doctor Who episode will air at the same time that it airs in other parts of the country. That means it will air at 5 p.m. Pacific according to TV Guide’s listing, so you’ll have to catch it early in the evening if you’re on the West Coast. But this way, you won’t be behind anyone else if you’re watching live on TV, so you won’t have to worry about spoilers.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch FuboTV, Philo TV, and PlayStation Vue. All of these offer options for livestreaming the new episode.

About Episode 1

Tonight's episode is called Spyfall Part 1, and Part 2 will air on January 5.

Tonight’s episode is called Spyfall Part 1, and Part 2 will air on January 5.

The description reads: “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.”

Here’s a catchup for anyone who is new to Who:

Here's a catchup for anyone who is new to Who:

During a screening for the new episode, Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall answered questions. Chibnall said he was excited about having a two-parter, Den of Geek reported. He said there will be a two-parter at the end of this season too. He said about the upcoming season: “I always think my job is to feed the team who work on the show. And all those challenges and all those different places and all those different worlds we’ve been to this year, and also those different characters and monsters. It’s the variety, so like, week on week, you feel like you’re not where you where you’d expect, I hope.”

Here’s a preview for Episode 1:

Here's a preview for Episode 1:

And here’s a look at what to expect in Season (Series) 12.

And here's a look at what to expect in Season (Series) 12.

Chibnall has said that the scariest episode might be Episode 3 of Season 12.

It looks like the show has a lot in store for new and returning viewers alike. You’ll want to watch live so you aren’t spoiled on anything.

