Dominique Gardner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dominique Gardner, one of R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends and alleged abuse victims, cried when she was finally able to reunite with her family during Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which aired in January, 2019.

Gardner will also be featured on Part II of the hit documentary, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, which premiered Thursday, January 2, 2020. The follow-up series will air over the course of three days, ending on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with the finale.

So who is Dominique Gardner, and what is her tie to R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly? Why was her reunion with her family so emotional, and where is she today? Here’s what you need to know about Gardner:

Gardner Claims Kelly Controlled When She Was Allowed to Drink, Use the Bathroom & See Her Family

R. Kelly's former live-in girlfriend Dominique Gardner says singer tried to "break" her. One of R. Kelly's former live-in girlfriends is revealing what it was like to spend nearly a decade with him. The docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" shows Dominique Gardner's mother tracking her down after not having seen her for years. Now less than a year after Gardner left Kelly for the last time, she tells The New Yorker the singer tried to "break" her.

Gardner recounted the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Kelly for nine years of her life, telling Chicago music journalist Jim DeRogatis why she didn’t leave him for so long.

“He is a giver, because when everything between me and him was good — oh, my God, it was, like, perfect,” she told DeRogatis, who has covered the allegations against Kelly for 20 years, in a March article published by The New Yorker. “But, as soon as he gets mad, he turns into a person like, oh, what up, the new Rob.”

She detailed the decade of abuse during the New Yorker interview, telling DeRogatis “I couldn’t even have a drink without his permission. I’m a grown-ass woman, and I’ve gotta ask you if I want a drink? Everything you do, you have to ask him. That’s not living, that’s not normal. I’ve got to ask to use the fucking bathroom? Are you serious? I’m about to pee on myself if I can’t get in contact with you. What the fuck is this?”

She told DeRogatis that she wouldn’t call what he did to her and the other women “mind games,” and she refused to use the word “cult” in reference to their relationship. “It was just the fact that he tried to break me,” Gardner added. “I couldn’t be broken. He wanted that control over me, and I wouldn’t give him that power. So, he figured, like, If I don’t give her food, she’ll come around. Nope. I’d rather die than come around and give you my soul.”

Gardner’s Mother Blames Kelly For Keeping Her Family Apart

Mother of Dominique Gardner, Michelle Kramer, describes three-day span of time she spent with her daughter after rescuing her from R. Kelly and Dominque's decision to go back.

Gardner was involved with R. Kelly for nine years, and her mother Michelle Kramer is one of dozens of people who came forward to discuss Kelly and the impact he had on their lives throughout his long career. Kramer and her husband claim that Kelly kept their daughter from seeing her family for several years.

Lifetime aired an emotional clip of Kramer during the original documentary, which shows the woman trying desperately to locate her daughter and bring her home. Kramer blames Kelly for keeping her family apart, saying that “any man that don’t let a mother see they child, or a child see they mother and she’s still living? He ain’t got no heart.”

Kramer can be seen frantically trying to locate Gardner during the finale of Surviving R. Kelly, eventually tracking her down at a hotel. She said that her daughter was with Kelly for nine years, lived with him for more than four, and inevitably went “missing” from her family, losing all contact with her parents for some time.

Surviving R. Kelly Aired the Emotional Reunion With Gardner’s Mother

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly's alleged brainwashed sex slaves, is looking a lot more free … while getting some R&R … way cross country from from R. Kelly.

Kramer hadn’t seen Gardner in over a year, and claimed that she had finally had enough. She decided to track down her daughter to try to convince her to come home once again. In the TMZ video seen above, Gardner was spotted with another of Kelly’s girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, while shopping in Beverly Hills. TMZ had posted the video following several articles questioning the welfare of the women in Kelly’s alleged “sex cult.”

Once Kramer located her daughter who was staying in a nearby hotel, she descended on the Los Angeles shopping district and tried to reach out to her.

As Kramer is leaving the hotel, a hotel manager tells the woman that her daughter is on the line at a front desk phone. “She cried like a little girl just hurting for her mommy,” Kramer said of the short reunion with her daughter on the phone. “I said, ‘Baby, can I come back please?’ And she said, ‘Yes momma, come back at 6.’” You can watch the full emotional reunion in the clip above.

Gardner Returned to Kelly Shortly After Her Family Reunion, But Left Him Permanently Two Weeks Later

"Surviving R. Kelly Part Two": Accusers Dominique Gardner and Faith Rodgers tell their stories. The second installment of a documentary series about disgraced R&B star R. Kelly premieres Thursday night on Lifetime. In "Surviving R. Kelly Part Two: The Reckoning," we hear from accuser Dominique Gardner. She appeared in the first Lifetime documentary, seen by nearly 30 million people. Now Gardner is sharing her story for the first time on camera. R. Kelly faces sex crime charges in New York and Illinois. He pleaded not guilty and is in federal custody awaiting trial.

Gardner said she briefly returned to Kelly in May, just a few short months after the docu-series aired. She permanently left him two weeks later, according to the New Yorker. She told DeRogatis that her final straw was Kelly not allowing her to attend her younger brother’s graduation.