Dylan Cook: Jeffree Star Superfan Died in January 2020

Dylan Cook is the Jeffree Star superfan who died in January 2020 following a fentanyl overdose in San Diego. He was 27 years old. Cook’s death was mentioned in Star’s January 11 video in which the YouTube superstar confirmed his split from his former boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt.

Toward the end of the video, Star mentioned the sad deaths of both Cook, and Kevin Bacon. Bacon, a 25-year-old college student at the University of Michigan-Flint and hairstylist, was killed in a brutal murder on December 24, 2019. Mark Latunski has been accused of murder in the crime. Police believe that the pair met on Grindr.

@JeffreeStar you were the influence of his life and he gave you this key necklace at Soma San Diego. He was so grateful to be in your music video. You shaped his entire life just like you did mine. He will be missed. :( pic.twitter.com/BbWchGBgZl — Sugar Rush (@SugarRu30142626) January 9, 2020

One of Cook’s friends, Sebastian Lefave, brought the sad death to Star’s attention with a Twitter tribute in which Lefave said that Star was the “influence of [Cook’s] life.” In a heartbreaking tribute to Cook’s tragically short life, Lefave wrote, “You left an impression on everybody you met and it’s a shame we don’t get to be with you anymore. I looked up to you as a kid and will be looking up to you for the rest of my life. It’s sad that this is just the reality of the world we live in.”

On his Instagram page, Cook referred to himself as a hairstylist and make-up artist as well as a “Color Addict.”

According to friends, Cook was among those who appeared as an extra in the video for Star’s 2012 song, “Prom Night.” On his Facebook About section, Cook wrote, “200 km/h in the wrong lane, and dangerous and moving.” Those words are lyrics from the song, “200 km/h in the Wrong Lane” by Russian pop duo Tatu.

In 2018, Cook paid tribute to the late model Annabelle Neilson who passed away at the age of 49 in July 2018 following a stroke. During her life, Neilson battled drug addiction for many years.

