Dylan & Paris Brosnan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eagle-eyed Golden Globe Awards viewers on Sunday, January 5, may have noticed that the Golden Globe Ambassadors for 2020 were a pair of tall, lanky young men. The position, previously called “Miss Golden Globe” and traditionally held by the daughter of an entertainment figure — though every once in a while it was a son and was called “Mr. Golden Globe” — expanded to be gender-neutral and more inclusive in 2017.

These two young men are the sons of a two-time Golden Globe-nominated actor and a well-known journalist and environmental activist. Here’s everything you need to know about Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

1. Dylan and Paris Are Pierce Brosnan’s Sons

Did the last name give it away? Dylan and Paris are the two youngest children of actor Pierce Brosnan, most famous for playing James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002. They are Brosnan’s sons with his second wife, Keely Shaye Smith, whom he met in 1994 and wed in 2001.

Dylan was born in January 1997, making him 22 years old — though he turns 23 in a week. Paris was born in February 2001, making him 18 years old. They have an older half-brother, Sean, whom their father had with his first wife, Cassandra.

But Sean is the middle Brosnan sibling. The two oldest, Charlotte and Chris, are actually Cassandra’s children from her first marriage, though Pierce adopted them after their biological father, Dermot Harris, passed away. Harris, a record and film producer, was the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actor Richard Harris; Dermot died of a heart attack in 1986.

2. Their Family Has Been Struck By Tragedies

Pierce Brosnan’s first wife was an Australian actress named Cassandra Harris who died of cancer in 1991, leaving Brosnan a widowed father of three. Then in 2013, Dylan and Paris’ older sister Charlotte (pictured above) died of ovarian cancer, the same illness that took her mother 22 years earlier. She left behind a husband, Alex, and two children, Isabella, 14, and Lucas, 8.

At the time of her death, Pierce released a statement that read, “My darling daughter Charlotte Emily passed on to eternal life, having succumbed to ovarian cancer. Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humility, courage and dignity. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand.”

And Dylan and Paris’s mom Keely has always encouraged Pierce to grieve however and whenever he needs to. Brosnan told The Express in a 2013 interview that Keely is his “North Star.”

“Keely has always been kind and compassionate and encouraged me to mourn Cassie. I think of Cassie all the time. My son Sean is also her son of course and he’s 29 now. I suppose Keely is my North Star, always looking out for me,” said Brosnan.

3. Dylan and Paris Are Both Models

Standing 6’3″ and being four years older, Dylan took the lead in the modeling world. According to Glamour UK, he was discovered by Saint Laurent creative director and photographer Hedi Slimane at a coffee shop in Malibu and has gone on to walk in shows and shoot campaigns for Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Ella Russia. Dylan is also the lead singer of a psychedelic rock band called Raspberry Blonde and a student at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Paris, who is 6’1″, is also a successful model, walking in runway shows for Balmain, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, and Dolce & Gabbana. But he is also a burgeoning filmmaker. In 2018, Paris made a short film called “Your Voice Matters,” which encourages young people to register and vote. Then in 2019, he made a documentary about the childhood hunger crisis in Sri Lanka as part of the work being done by the United Nations World Food Programme. Paris is a freshman at Loyola Marymount University.

As part of their job as Golden Globe Ambassadors, the brothers have partnered with FEED, a charity dedicated to combating childhood hunger around the globe.

4. They’ve Been Politically Active From a Young Age

As far back as when Dylan and Paris were just 10 and 6 years old, respectively, their parents have been getting them involved in causes that they believe in strongly. The above photo is from a press conference for Terminate the Terminal at Malibu Pier in 2007, which was a protest designed to raise public awareness of the liquified natural gas terminal being anchored 14 miles off the coast of Malibu. It was accompanied by a screening of former Vice President Al Gore’s film An Inconvenient Truth.

“The film is very close to my heart,” Brosnan told the Malibu Times at the time. “What Al Gore has done is deeply commendable, for all our sakes. … One of the biggest concerns is that it [the LNG facility] is not being held to the same air quality standards as other offshore facilities. If the air quality permit is issued in its current form, Los Angeles and Ventura [air quality] will suffer greatly.”

And the brothers credit their mom with raising them to be interested in political causes and to stand up for what matters.

“Our mother has always been hands-on with everything she does whether it’s Heal the Bay, Save the Whales or getting our dad involved in things. She’s always been the main philanthropist in the family,” Paris told People in a recent interview.

5. They’re Honored to Have the Golden Globe Ambassador Platform

In the same interview with People, Paris said that being named Golden Globe Ambassador is an “amazing opportunity.”

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be able to represent not only the Hollywood Foreign Press [Association] and excellence in film but to be able to support FEED and their amazing efforts to combat childhood hunger and incentivize parents to keep their kids in school,” said the young filmmaker.

Dylan added that he feels “lucky to be doing this with [his] brother” because there’s a certain amount of pressure that comes along with it.

“The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I’m the ambassador alongside my older brother,” finished Paris. “It’s a big deal for me.”

