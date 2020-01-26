E! News’ Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Live Schedule & Rundown

The awards season red-carpet coverage is spearheaded by E! News. The network is the leading red carpet source for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards” begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. During this, the pop culture panel will provide viewers with the countdown to the top moments to look forward to during this year’s show.

The official red carpet coverage, “E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards,” begins at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. This is when the hosts will hit the red carpet, interviewing celebrities for the two hours before the show begins. You can watch the coverage online. We have prepared a guide for how to do so here.

Here’s what we know about the red carpet coverage:

Who Hosts the E! Red Carpet Coverage?

Throughout the awards season, E! Red Carpet Coverage will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. The two have hosted the coverage in previous years as well.

Grammy nominees, presenters, and other attendees will walk the red carpet and talk with the hosts; this is usually when the celebrities say unexpected things. There will also be ample opportunity for musicians to show off their style.

Because of all the drama going on behind the scenes, like the removal of the former Recording Academy president, Deborah Dugan and Taylor Swift bowing out of her surprise performance, it’s possible some really interesting interviews will take place on this year’s preshow.

What Celebrities Will be Walking the Red Carpet?

While not all the performers and presenters will stop for interviews on the red carpet, it’s likely that most of them will be walking the carpet at some time tonight prior to getting into the Staples Center, where the show takes place.

There is no set schedule for when appearances on the carpet take place, so tune in at the start of the coverage if you want to make sure you see your favorite musicians prior to the show.

Performers this year include Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War and Treaty.

Other performers that will most likely be walking the red carpet include Rosalía, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, Tanya Tucker, The Roots, and Trombone Shortie. Notably, Demi Lovato will be back with her first solo performance since 2018.

Alicia Keys will be hosting the awards. Presenters include Brandi Carlile, Common, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Ervo, Jim Gaffigan, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah, Ozzy Osbourne with Sharon Osbourne, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Tanya Tucker, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.

Nominees who will not be performing include Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, J Balvin ,Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, 21 Savage, Tank and the Bangas, Maggie Rogers and more.

Notably, Taylor Swift, who was nominated for three awards, will not be walking the red carpet. She announced earlier this week that she will not be attending the award ceremony.

READ NEXT: Grammys 2020 Performers & Performances: Who is Performing at the Awards?