E! Red Carpet Golden Globes 2020 Schedule

Tonight, the 77th Golden Globes will kick off live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. The show will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

1pm PT/ 4pm ET: E!’s Countdown to the Red Carpet Special

During this segment, viewers can expect the network’s hosts, celebs, and other special guests to sit down to discuss the Golden Globes.

3pm PT/ 6pm ET: E!’s Live from the Red Carpet

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, as usual, will lead E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, where they will interview everyone on the carpet– from the nominees to the presenters.

*At 3pm ET/12pm PT, you can also head to The Golden Globes Facebook Page, which is the official red carpet preshow for the Golden Globes.

5pm PT/8pm ET: Live Broadcast of the Show

The Golden Globes live broadcast will kick off on 5pm PT, 8pm ET, on NBC. If you don’t have access to a TV, you can also watch the show by live-streaming on NBC’s website and app as long as you have a subscription.

*Click here for more information on how to watch the Golden Globes 2020 via Live Stream.

Ricky Gervais Will Host

This year, Ricky Gervais will return to his hosting duties for the fifth time. In a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Gervais shared, “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening…”

Asked specifically why he’s agreed to host again, he says, “Because it’s fun, it’s fun! That first time I did it, [I thought], ‘Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try and entertain a global audience of 200 million people sitting at home who aren’t winning awards?’ Well, no contest. I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider. It would be nauseating for me to come out and go, “Hey, George, how you doing, thanks for letting me use your villa. Hey, Brad, see you tonight, yeah?” It’s horrible. I’ve got to be the bloke sitting at home who shouldn’t have been invited. That’s who I’ve got to be.”

Tom Hanks will receive tonight’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen will take home the Carol Burnett Award.

Nominated in the category of Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television this evening are Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, , Unbelievable and The Loudest Voice.

And Fleabag, perhaps unsurprisingly, is predicted by Vogue as taking home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. It will be running against The Politician, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Kominsky Method, and Barry.

This year’s nominations were heavily dominated by Netflix. The streaming service put out hits like Marrige Story and The Irishman.

Some of tonight’s presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana de Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, and more.

The 77th Golden Globes is predicted to wrap up at 11pm ET, 8pm PT.

