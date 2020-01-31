Elizabeth Kendall & Ted Bundy: Love Story With the Serial Killer

Elizabeth Kendall was Ted Bundy’s girlfriend for five years during a time-span at the cusp of his most vicious crimes. Kendall, also known as Liz Kloepfer, and her young daughter, Molly Kendall, had no suspicions that the man who spent time in their home was a serial killer.

The women are sharing their story for the first time in 40 years. They were interviewed for a five-part series on Amazon, “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” and with ABC 20/20. The Amazon Original will be released Friday, January 31, 2020, and on 20/20 tonight at 9 p.m.

Trish Wood, executive producer of the Amazon docuseries, told 20/20 she thinks it is important to reframe the story and share the perspective of the women in his life.

“I really felt we needed to hear their stories so we could reframe this finally once and for all from the perspective of the women,” she said. “And that was important to me also because I think we need to call this what it is. It’s misogyny, it’s hatred of women. We don’t need… to figure out what the diagnosis was for Ted Bundy. Simply, he killed women because he hated them. He obliterated them. So I thought it was important to reframe it.”

Elizabeth Kendall Said She Felt Loved by Bundy & Planned to Marry Him

Elizabeth Kendall said she once planned to marry Ted Bundy. The couple dated from 1969 to 1974, during a time period when Bundy was starting a killing spree. Kendall, who was then named Liz Kloepfer, told 20/20 she felt loved by Bundy, but now wonders if it was just one of his manipulations.

“I always felt loved,” she said. “But with Ted, it’s impossible to tell. It could’ve been love, it could’ve been just another manipulation.”

Meanwhile, Molly Kendall viewed Bundy as the dad she never had. He was a part of their lives from the time she was 3 to 10 years old, according to the New York Post.

Despite feeling loved, Eizabeth Kendall said she wondered why she and her daughter were spared.

“I hate to even say this because it makes him sound normal, but I do think he loved us,” she said.

The question reminded Molly Kendall of a story from one of Bundy’s attorneys.

“I heard a story told by one of his attorneys he had. He said Ted told him that he would play games with these animals, I don’t remember if they were mice or something else. And he would let some of them live and some of them die, and to me, that’s us, we’re just these mice that were allowed to live,” she said.

Liz Kloepfer Met Ted Bundy at a Bar in Seattle & Approached Him Because He Looked Lonely

Liz Kloepfer, who now goes by Elizabeth Kendall, was a single mom when she met Ted Bundy at a bar in Seattle. She approached him herself, thinking he looked lonely, she said on 20/20.

“I saw him sitting at a table. I went over and talked to him because I told him he looked lonely,” she said.

At the time, she had recently moved from Utah. He was a psychology student at the University of Washington who worked on political campaigns and planned to go to law school. Kendall believed she found an intelligent, motivated and loving boyfriend.

“[He] put a lot of energy into making us happy, doing fun things… he always seemed to embrace us as a family unit,” Elizabeth Kendall said. “I loved going to places with him. He was never at a loss for words, whereas I was on the shy side.”