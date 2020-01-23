Ellen Barkin Tweets that Weinstein’s Attorney Is “Enemy of the People”

Ellen Barkin posted a tweet mentioning Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer.

Donna Rotunno-

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE…to be continued ia#ip — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 23, 2020

The tweet said, “Donna Rotunno – Enemy of the People… to be continued ia#ip”

Page Six said she attended the Harvey Weinstein trial earlier today, waited in line and sat in the back row with the general public.

People have responded to the Switch actress and a thread has developed surrounding Barkin’s recent online activity and her “flipping off” the court reporter who took her picture that appeared in the aforementioned article.

‘is that the awful attorney?! — John M. Rinaldi (@JohnMRinaldi) January 23, 2020

Actress Ellen Barkin at court to watch #HarveyWeinstein trial. Shes 4th in public line. Says she doesn't want to talk to press. — Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) January 23, 2020

Ellen Barkin is sitting in the back row right now for Annabella Sciorra's testimony at the #HarveyWeinstein trial — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) January 23, 2020

Well said. — Suicide Blonde (@VictoriaSenga) January 23, 2020

THAT'S Ellen Barkin? Fuck me, I thought it was Andy Warhol. https://t.co/to06qrB8Wn — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) January 23, 2020

your pretty chart doesn't show the extent of FALSE ACCUSERS which is why I raise the issue myself. If I am not represented on your pretty little picture how many other men who are victims of FALSE ACCUSATIONS arent? — pillarsofjustice (@pillarsofjusti1) January 23, 2020

@EllenBarkin Did you see Weinstein going into the courthouse without his walker today? I guess it was making his back actually hurt! #FakeRuse — Joanne Brigden TLMN (@crankyoldbag) January 23, 2020

And here it permeates from the top down: pic.twitter.com/v4kf4qzKPH — Maureen Kelly (@mollykelly915) January 23, 2020

The Observer said that on January 18, 2020, she posted a tweet that described an encounter with Carl Andre, a painter she worked for when she was in her 20s.

I was a 22 yr old waitress working a party for painter Carl Andre. Andre got angry over his service. Shoving me against a wall, his hands around my neck pulling me up til my feet left the floor. 3 men got him off me. Years later Andre’s wife died “falling” out of a window… — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 18, 2020

