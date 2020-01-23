Ellen Barkin Tweets that Weinstein’s Attorney Is “Enemy of the People”

Ellen Barkin posted a tweet mentioning Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer.
The tweet said, “Donna Rotunno – Enemy of the People… to be continued ia#ip”
Page Six said she attended the Harvey Weinstein trial earlier today, waited in line and sat in the back row with the general public.
People have responded to the Switch actress and a thread has developed surrounding Barkin’s recent online activity and her “flipping off” the court reporter who took her picture that appeared in the aforementioned article.
The Observer said that on January 18, 2020, she posted a tweet that described an encounter with Carl Andre, a painter she worked for when she was in her 20s.
