Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globes award ceremony. She already has more than 30 Emmy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Peabody award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She’ll be adding the Carol Burnett Award to that after the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will air live January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST.

The Carol Burnett Award was created in 2018 as a way to honor excellence in television. It was presented for the first time in 2019 at the 76th Golden Globe Awards to actor, comedian and producer Carol Burnett.

According to the Golden Globes website, the award is TV equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is given out for excellence in filmmaking. The Carol Burnett Award is presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. The site says recipients are chosen based on their body of work and lasting impact made on both the industry and audiences by their career achievements. Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2020.

Ellen DeGeneres Has Won Many Awards

Ellen DeGeneres is a comedian, television host, actress, writer and producer, which has given her the opportunity to earn many awards throughout her career. She has been nominated for 53 Daytime Emmy Awards, of which she has won 31. She has also been nominated for 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and won one of those.

The Daytime Emmy Awards for which the host was nominated include Outstanding Talk Show Host, Outstanding Talk Show, Outstanding Special Class Writing, and Outstanding New Approaches – Daytime Entertainment. As far as Primetime Emmy Awards go, Ellen was nominated in both 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for hosting Ellen’s Game of Games.

In 1995, 1996 and 1998, Ellen was nominated for the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her sitcom Ellen, which ran from 1994 to 1998. This year will be the first time she has been honored at the Golden Globe Awards since.

DeGeneres has also been nominated for 25 People’s Choice Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and eleven Teen Choice Awards, most recently in 2019 for Choice Comedian.

She Was Chosen for More than Just Her Comedy

According to a statement from Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, Ellen was chosen because of her kindness.

From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.

DeGeneres is more than just a talk-show host. She’s a champion for LGBTQ rights and established the Ellen Fund, which is her charity to support global conservation efforts for critically endangered species. The Fund was founded by DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, in 2018 as a gift to DeGeneres. The immediate focus of the fund is to secure a future for wild mountain gorillas.

The 77th Golden Globes will be broadcast live on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

