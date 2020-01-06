The Ellen Degeneres Show: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to the Ellen DeGeneres show are free and anyone can request them for an available date. Of course, not everyone who requests tickets will receive them and dates fill up quickly. There’s also a small possibility that you can receive tickets on the day of if you call the show before noon PT.

After submitting a form online for tickets, a representative for Ellen DeGeneres’ audience department will email you to book you. The emails go out in the order which requests were received, so if you do not receive an email within two weeks of the date which you submitted your request, you are advised to resubmit the request with a new date selection.

Requesting Tickets in Advance

By going to this link, you can find a calendar with dates for the show. Tickets to the show are released about two months in advance, and the tickets are released for two weeks worth of taping at a time. You must be 18 years old to request tickets to the show, and everyone in your party must be at least 14 years old.

Keep in mind when requesting your ticket that all shows are located in Burbank, CA. If no tickets are available for the date you are requesting, you will receive a message stating the show is fully booked. This email may also offer insight on when to book for; for instance, if the show is booked for the entire season, the email may advise you to book for the next season instead.

You can only request tickets for one day at a time, so be sure to find a day that works for you and fits the plan for both you and anyone who may be attending the show with you. You can request up to four tickets at a time.

A simple form will pop up and have you fill out details like your name, email, phone number, birthday, address, and any special needs (such as wheelchair accessibility). All special requests must be sent to the show at least two weeks in advance. Do not send in multiple ticket request forms at a time or your name may be flagged for too many entries, resulting in you not receiving tickets.

When you receive the email from the audience representative, be sure to respond in order to receive your tickets. After responding, you will be added to the audience list; all tickets are received on site. For this reason, be sure to bring your photo ID and your confirmation email with you to the show to be sure you can receive your tickets.

Reserving Day of Tickets

If you’re looking for tickets to the taping on the day of the show, you might not be completely out of luck. If you call 818.954.5929 before noon PT on the day of the show, there may be tickets available. The show sets aside a small number of standby tickets each day.

If you call after noon on the day of taping, you may not be considered for tickets. In most cases, the first taping starts at 12:30 p.m., but sometimes there is more than one taping a day. Be sure to ask what time the taping is when you call. The associate will ask you for contact information so they can email you a ticket confirmation after processing your request.

Again, all tickets to the Ellen DeGeneres Show are free and can be acquired by using the process above. Everyone in your party must show a photo ID, and there must be one member of your party that is 18 or older. You may only attend one taping per season.

