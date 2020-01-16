There’s a New Couple in the ‘Floribama Shore’ House (EXCLUSIVE)

Season three of Floribama Shore has been full of relationship drama, from Gus Smyrnios and his (now ex) girlfriend, Lisa, to Jeremiah Buoni’s bromance with Gus going up in smoke. Then two weeks ago, a new housemate came into the mix when Party Down South and The Challenge alum Mattie Lynn Breaux came to St. Petersburg to shake things up.

It did not go unnoticed by viewers that Mattie caught Jeremian’s eye right away. She’s a cute girl and she’s definitely ready to party. Now in this exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, January 16, episode, titled “Return of the Kookapoo,” it looks like things are heating up between the two of them.

They Leave the Bar Together

As Mattie dances at the bar, Jeremiah says in an interview, “Mattie looks really good, I’m not gonna lie. I’ve been staring at her on the dance floor and…”

Cut to Jeremiah telling the bartender, “Whatever she wants, put it on my tab.”

Mattie says that as she got a little tipsy, she just started “gravitating toward Jeremiah” because he makes her feel really comfortable.

“I’m a little tipsy, I’m feeling all this sh*t, and I know how I am — I started gravitating toward Jeremiah. I feel very comfortable, he’s not forcing anything, he’s relaxing, letting me do my thing,” she says.

The clip ends with the two leaving the bar together and viewers will just have to tune in to find out what happens next.

“I’m leaving with Mattie and I feel like the summer just did get a lot better for me. I don’t know what type of mental state I’m in right now — I’m horny, I’m excited. We’ll just see where the rest of the night takes us,” says Jeremiah.

The Other Floribama Shore Cast Members Are Totally On Board

The other beach house residents are totally feelin’ this hook-up. It made Kirk Medas feel like a proud father.

“Jeremiah and Mattie are feelin’ each other. And I’m happy for Jeremiah. It’s almost like you take the training wheels off the bike for your child and you finally let go and they pedal and it goes straight,” says Kirk.

And Nilsa Prowant uses her affectionate nicknames for her tall castmates, cheering them on as they leave the bar together.

“No one loves a good beach house romance like me,” says Nilsa, who famously has been on-again, off-again with Gus. “So as soon as I see Mattie and Jeremiah just beeline toward each other, I’m like, ‘Yeah! Go, giraffes, go!'”

Even Gus and Codi Butts exchange a look at this new development that seems to say, “Yeah, we all saw that one coming.”

But how will this really affect the beach house dynamic? ANd what other shenanigans is the group going to get into on their trip to visit Codi’s family in South Carolina? Tune in to find out.

Floribama Shore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: Are Gus and His Girlfriend Still Together?