Foxfire Grill in Virginia is Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

The Foxfire Grill in Alexandria, Virginia was transformed and updated by Chef Robert Irvine and the Restaurant: Impossible crew in September 2019. The episode featuring the restaurant, “New Roles, New Results”, will air on January 23, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST on the Food Network.

Foxfire Grill is owned by Terri Fox and chef Jacki Coppage. The two could not figure out why they were not making money before applying to be on the show. The restaurant is in a good location and they work hard. Foxfire Grill opened in 2003.

In a sneak peek for this week’s episode, you can hear one of the owners talk about how sometimes she just wants to sit down and cry. Irvine’s voiceover says that they are just months away from closing the doors for good. Customers are also seen telling Irvine that the service is terrible.

The Episode Was Filmed in September 2019

Who is tuning in tomorrow night for the All new episode of #RestaurantImpossible? 9p ET on @foodnetwork. pic.twitter.com/8miWwRrOjc — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) January 22, 2020

During the filming in September, 2019, Irvine and his crew installed new seating, ceiling, and lighting. The walls were painted, and the booths were reconfigured.

The grand re-opening of the restaurant took place on September 24, 2019. The restaurant took reservations for that night, but no guests under 8 years old were allowed for the filming.

You can view the dinner menu for Foxfire Grill here. There are also menus for lunch, brunch, dessert, and 20 under $20. Some of the originals listed are dry rubbed pork ribs, parmesan crusted chicken and pork saltimbocca.

According to the website, Foxfire specializes in American cuisine. It is known for “Ribeye, Terri’s Chicken Pasta, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Grilled Spiced Shrimp, our 20/20 wine menu, personalized service, and a relaxed family environment.”

They also feature a Sommelier to help guests pair wine with their dinner and a pet-friendly patio.

The Restaurant Has Good Reviews

Foxfire Grill has 200 reviews on Google Reviews with an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. On Yelp, the restaurant has 187 reviews for an average of 3.5 stars. It is listed as a Wine Bar serving American cuisine. 16 of those reviews have been written since Restaurant: Impossible visited the restaurant, and of those 16 reviews, 10 are five-star reviews.

User Deb M. writes that the makeover was good for the restaurant. “The food still delicious and the atmosphere remains friendly and pleasant. The new cheeseburger is delicious!”

Another user, StratSwede S. had originally placed a five-star review but later updated it to be two stars out of five.

“I returned today and the menu has been revamped. I am not impressed. The menu that provided a varied price point with excellent quality is gone. It is now a very limited menu… I can no longer recommend this restaurant.”

A neutral review left by Yelp user Jason L. said that the food was okay but the service was great. They specifically mentioned the parmesan crusted chicken and Foxfire Bolognese, which came out with fettuccine instead of linguine.

READ NEXT: Perella’s Ristorante in Rhode Island is Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’