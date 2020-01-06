George Lopez Comments On Trump’s Rumored $80M Bounty: ‘We’ll Do It For Half’

Comedian George Lopez was trending on Twitter late Sunday night after making a comment on the rumored $80 million bounty placed on President Donald Trump’s head, which was reportedly made by the eulogist at the funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani. While his name has not been released, he announced an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head on live state TV, according to Al Arabiya.

Chicano Worldstar, a news media outlet, with 176K followers on Instagram shared a post on the social media site on the situation with the caption, “#Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?”

In the comments section, the 58-year-old actor, best known for his stand-up comedy and former hit sitcom, The George Lopez Show wrote, “We’ll do it for half.”

Contrary to some reports, the government of Iran itself did not place a bounty on Trump’s head. During the funeral procession, which was broadcast live on Iran’s Channel One, the eulogist, while addressing a large crowd in Iran’s north-eastern city of Mashhad reportedly said, “We are 80 million Iranians, if each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount.”

While it was clear to many users online that Lopez’s comment was merely a joke, right-wing Twitter quickly called for the comedian to be arrested, and re-tweeted screenshots of the Instagram comment out to the Secret Service.

Charlie Kirk, the chairman of Students for Trump, attempted to lead the charge against Lopez, and get the hashtag “Arrest George Lopez” trending on Twitter.’ Co-chairman of the same committee, Ryan Fournier tweeted, “George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty. @SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick.”

Sick: George Lopez just publicly said he would kill the President of the United States for 40 million dollars Why are Hollywood leftists obsessed with killing the president? Hey, @SecretService — this might be worth looking into RT so they can’t ignore! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 6, 2020

Comedian Chris D’Elia responded to Fournier’s tweet saying, “George Lopez is a really big comedian maybe you’re not aware.