Golden Globes 2020 Date & Schedule

Tonight, Hollywood’s brightest stars will take to the red carpet to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. There are several acclaimed films and performances up for awards tonight, but some viewers may be unsure what time the ceremony kicks off. What time do the 2020 Golden Globes start?

The 2020 Golden Globes air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The ceremony will be televised on NBC, but there will also be pre-show coverage provided by NBC and the E! Network.

Golden Globes 2020 Complete Schedule

The Golden Globes 2020 coverage starts on the E! Network. E! News reports that there’s a televised special starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT called E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The special will consist of E! hosts, experts and special guests who provide viewers with the ultimate guide for “television’s most highly-anticipated night.”

The coverage continues with E! Live from the Red Carpet, which airs at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The red carpet show lasts two hours, and the E! Network description reads, “Hosts [Ryan] Seacrest and [Giuliana] Rancic will bring the magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe as the interview the night’s biggest stars.”

NBC reports that the Golden Globe Arrivals Special will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on their network, meaning there will be some overlap between them and the E! Network. Viewers will be able to decide which they prefer until 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, when the coverage shifts over completely to NBC for the main event.

Once the Golden Globes end at 11 p.m. ET on NBC, fans can turn their channel back to the E! Network for the E! After Party: Golden Globes 2020. The show picks up right at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT, and has E! experts break down the best red carpet looks of the night, as well as the biggest upsets and buzzworthy moments.

Here’s a recap of the Golden Globes 2020 schedule below, so that you don’t miss a second of the action:

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT – E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT – E! Live from the Red Carpet

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT – Golden Globe Arrivals Special

8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT – Golden Globes 2020

11 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT – E! After Party: Golden Globes 2020

In addition to televised coverage, Deadline reports that there are several parties from film and television studios scattered throughout the Los Angeles area. They will be taking place during and after the Golden Globes. These include:

The HFPA’s Golden Globes Viewing & After-Party – The viewing party starts at 2:30 p.m. PT and the after-party starts at 8 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton

– The viewing party starts at 2:30 p.m. PT and the after-party starts at 8 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton Disney Post-Show Celebration – The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at the Disney Terrace, Beverly Hilton

– The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at the Disney Terrace, Beverly Hilton WarnerMedia/HBO Post-Awards Party – The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at Circa 55, Beverly Hilton

– The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at Circa 55, Beverly Hilton Amazon Studios After-Party – The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at the Stardust Penthouse, Beverly Hilton

– The party starts at 8:30 p.m. PT at the Stardust Penthouse, Beverly Hilton Netflix After-Party – The party takes place at 9900 Wilshire

– The party takes place at 9900 Wilshire NBCUniversal After-Party – The party takes place at the Jean-Georges Restaurant, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

– The party takes place at the Jean-Georges Restaurant, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Warner Bros/InStyle After-Party – The party takes place at the Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton

– The party takes place at the Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton CAA After-Party – The party takes place at the Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles

– The party takes place at the Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles UTA Nominees After-Party – The party takes place at La Dolce Vita, Beverly Hills

– The party takes place at La Dolce Vita, Beverly Hills WME Nominees After-Party – The party starts at 9 p.m. PT at the Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood

READ NEXT: Golden Globes 2020 Winner Predictions