Golden Globes 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

Tonight is the night for “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” Even if you don’t have cable, you still have an invitation to the party. There are many options to watch the Golden Globes online.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PT. It will be a three-hour event, airing live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais will host the awards ceremony for the fifth time. The Golden Globes is presented by NBC.

NBC has exclusive rights to the Golden Globes 2020. But that doesn’t mean you have limited ways to watch. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Golden Globes 2020 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

Also want to catch the Red Carpet? E! is hosting will air Live From the Red Carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET. NBC’s Red Carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The NBC App

One of the easiest ways to stream the Golden Globes is through The NBC app. The NBC App lets you watch a live stream of your favorite NBC shows and must-watch specials. After signing up for the app, you can watch NBC live on your computer, or on your phone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or any other streaming device through the NBC app.

FuboTV

Another subscription service option is Fubo. CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch CBS live, FuboTV has 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), plus a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air, even without recording them.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles ranging from 45 to 125 live TV channels. They all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now, any channel package you choose comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu has an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, plus offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device on the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch it live, “Hulu with Live TV” has an on-demand library, which includes most shows available after they air, and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR.” The Enhanced Cloud DVR option which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

YouTubeTV

One of the latest streaming options is YouTubeTV. YouTube isn’t just for cat videos anymore. You can sign up for YouTubeTV for $49.99 per month and have access to 70 or more channels, including local news and sports.

