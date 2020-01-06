Golden Globes 2020 Awards Presenters

The Golden Globes are generally thought of as one of the most fun nights in Hollywood. They honor the best and brightest over the past year in film and television during a dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. It makes for a looser awards show, with plenty of alcohol flowing, so the performers and presents should be looking to have a great time. Here is who you can look forward to seeing during the 2020 Golden Globes, airing live January 5 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Performers

Alas, since the Golden Globes do not perform the best song nominees, the only official “performer” tends to be the host(s). This year that person is Ricky Gervais, hosting for a record fifth time. He previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016 and was typically good for at least a few controversial jokes. He promises that this really is his last time hosting (which is what he said in 2016 too), so he’s going to go out with a bang.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a press release.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage,” added NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy. “His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Presenters

The presenter lineup is, as always, a cavalcade of stars. This year, presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Lauren Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz, and Reese Witherspoon.

Nominees & Awards

For the first time in history, the broadcast TV networks have been shut out of the nominations. Netflix leads all nominees with 17, followed by HBO with 15, and Hulu and Amazon with five apiece.

Tom Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award for outstanding contributions in the world of entertainment. Previous recipients of this award include Warren Beatty, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey.

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contributions in the world of television. The only previous recipient of this award is Burnett herself; she was honored last year in the award’s inaugural presentation, which is why it is named after the renowned comedian and TV star.

The 77th annual Golden Globes air live Sunday, January 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

