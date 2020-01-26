Grammys 2020 Performers & Performances: Who Is Performing at the Awards?

Music’s biggest night of the year returns with the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The award show will air January 26, 2020 and feature some of music’s biggest names as performers.

The Grammys will have two special segments this year. The first segment, titled “Old Town Road All-Stars” will feature Record of the Year nominees Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

The second special segment will be a tribute to the Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich and to acknowledge the importance of musical education in schools. Artists associated with Ehrlich’s 40-year career will performing “I Sing the Body Electric” from the film Fame.

Who is Performing This Year?

Other performances this year include more nominated singers, songwriters, and musicians.

Aerosmith, who are also performing live at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event in their honor, will be featured as a performer. The MusiCares Person of the Year is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event. Proceeds from the event provide support for MusiCares and its safety net of health and human service programs. They work to ensure people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

Billie Eilish will be performing. Eilish is a nominee for Best New Artist and five other awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lizzo joins the lineup; she is this year’s most-nominated artist, with eight nominations.

Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus will group up for the first special segment in a performance of “Old Town Road.” The song is up for three awards, including Record of the Year and Best Music Video. Diplo and Mason Ramsey both remixed the song, and BTS was featured in a separate remix. All performers will work together for a Grammy performance.

Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War and Treaty group up for the second special segment in a tribute to Ken Ehrlich, a longtime Grammy producer. Cabello has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Legend was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “A Legendary Christmas.”

Rosalía will be performing. She is also up for Best New Artist, though she did not release an album this year. She spent most of the year on tour.

Ariana Grande will perform; she has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for “thank u, next,” and Best Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her hit song “7 Rings.” She is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend” alongside Social House.

The Jonas Brothers are performing as well; they have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sucker.”

Other performers include Best Country Solo Performance nominee Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Best Rap Album nominee Tyler, The Creator, Record of the year nominee H.E.R., and Charlie Wilson.

Demi Lovato will be back for her first solo performance since taking a break from music. She’ll also be performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl next week.

The Roots, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, and Trombone Shorty will also perform.

Who is Hosting the Awards?

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live from Staples Center.

Tune in to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST to see the performances.

