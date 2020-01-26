Grammys 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards Tonight?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place tonight, January 26, 2020. The award show will see a number of A-list celebrities and musicians as nominees, performers, and presenters.

Alicia Keys will reprise her role as the host of the Grammy Awards; the 39-year-old musician hosted the awards last year as well.

Lizzo, who is nominated for the most awards this year, will perform. Six-time nominee Billie Eilish will also take the stage for a performance.

There will be two special segments at the awards this year. The first, “Old Town Road All Stars” will see Lil Nas X take the stage alongside artists featured on remixes of his song “Old Town Road” in a performance of what was arguably the biggest song of 2019.

The other special segment is a tribute to long-time Grammy Producer Ken Ehrlich. Artists associated with Ehrlich’s 40-year career will be performing “I Sing the Body Electric” from the film Fame.

Who Are the Presenters?

We caught up with the @jonasbrothers during their GRAMMY rehearsal and found out what the #GRAMMYs mean to them 🖤: https://t.co/R9m76f1rNo pic.twitter.com/CAyIIXY5oL — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2020

The Recording Academy announced comedians, rock stars, actors, pop stars and country singers hit the stage as presenters and performers.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are the two musicians who will be both presenting awards and performing at the show.

Notably, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon will present an award. The Osbournes appeared on Good Morning America earlier this week to reveal that Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Former Grammy winners will take the stage as presenters tonight. Dua Lipa, Common, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, and Stevie Wonder will speak. Previous Grammy nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha will also present awards.

Other presenters include comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Billy Porter and Cynthia Ervio will also take the stage as presenters.

Who Is Performing At the Awards?

You ready #Lovatics? Nearly 2 years since her last live performance, @ddlovato is back. Don't miss it during the #GRAMMYs. ✨ https://t.co/Q55i1gEyma pic.twitter.com/wFhZXcYRD3 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 26, 2020

This year, Aerosmith will be performing. They also performed at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Event. The group is being honored by MusiCares, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event. MusiCares works to ensure people have a place to turn when they are in need financially, medically, or personally.

Multiple-nominated musicians Lizzo and Billie Eilish will both perform. Both women have been nominated for the top-four awards this year, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus will take the stage together in a special segment called “Old Town Road All Stars.” They will perform the hit song together; all of the artists have been featured on remixes of the original “Old Town Road.”

Another special performance will include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War in Treaty. They will take the stage for the tribute to producer Ken Ehrlich.

Best New Artist nominee Rosalía will perform. Former Grammy winner and nominee Ariana Grande will also perform.

Other performers include the Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson, The Roots, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, Trombone Shorty, and Demi Lovato. This will be Lovato’s first live performance since 2018.

Tune in to the Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS to see the performers and presenters take the stage.

READ NEXT: Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Grammys