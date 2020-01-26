Grammys 2020 Time & Channel: When to Watch the Awards

The 62nd annual GRAMMYs are here, celebrating the past year’s best in music with diverse award categories and many performances from the industry’s top artists. If you’re planning on watching the 2020 award show, hosted by Alicia Keys, here’s what you need to know:

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8pm EST, live on CBS.

The GRAMMYs are broadcast from Los Angeles, California at the STAPLES Center. This means that, for those attending the awards ceremony in-person, it begins at 5pm PST.

Last year, the 2019 GRAMMYs ended at 11:45pm EST, so anticipate that this year’s show also runs just under 4 hours in length. CBS does not have programming scheduled for January 26 after the Grammys, indicating that they expect the show to run up to 4 hours long.

Ahead of the GRAMMYs, a Pre-Show Red Carpet Is Available for Viewing

Although the GRAMMYs award show begins at 8pm EST, CBS will actually start airing GRAMMYs-related content at 5pm EST, with a live red carpet broadcast. The pre-show red carpet will give viewers an opportunity to see the stars (and what they’re wearing) as they pose for photos on their way into the venue. Live interviews can also be expected. Alina Vission and Cassie DiLaura are hosting the “#GRAMMYLive” red carpet event.

E! has its own GRAMMYs red carpet coverage scheduled. The “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys” begins at 4pm EST. At 6pm EST, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic host “E! Live From the Red Carpet,” featuring exclusive celebrity interviews.

The GRAMMYs Feature Performances by Camila Cabello, John Legend, Diplo, & More

While the Grammy Awards are about honoring recording artists who have been nominated across a broad range of award categories, many viewers tune in to see the numerous live performances given each year by music’s biggest stars.

The confirmed performers for the 2020 award show are Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG. The 2020 GRAMMYs mark Lovato’s first performance since 2018, and John Legend is expected to honor the late Nipsey Hussle during his performance.

According to Billboard, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and more will join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on stage for a special “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance. In addition, to honor Ken Ehlrich as he concludes his 40 years producing the Grammy’s, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, as well as Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty will perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from Fame.

The morning of the GRAMMYs, the Recording Academy’s Twitter account announced that the Jonas Brothers are also scheduled to perform on the Grammy Awards’ stage.

2020 GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys celebrated her 39th birthday one day before the awards show, on Saturday, January 25.

Tune in to the 2020 Grammy Awards, Sunday, January 26 at 8pm EST on CBS.

