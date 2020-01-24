‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Winter Premiere Doesn’t Reveal Amelia’s Baby Daddy

One of the big cliffhangers from the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy was that Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally had an ultrasound done on her baby. She had been too nervous to get one sooner because of the tragic circumstances from her first pregnancy when an ultrasound revealed that her baby had a rare genetic disorder and would be born without a brain.

Amelia chose back then to give birth to the baby and donate his organs to save other babies so that his life would not be in vain, but she still had to give birth to him and hold him until he passed away and it was absolutely gut-wrenching. So needless to say, Amelia is a little scared about her current pregnancy.

Fast-forward to the ultrasound she had in the last episode, which revealed that she’s actually four weeks farther along than she thought — which also means that the father of her baby is now in question.

Read on for what the winter premiere revealed in this regard but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you haven’t watched Grey’s Anatomy season 16, episode 10, “Help Me Through the Night.”

Amelia’s Baby’s Paternity Is Still In Question

Amelia spends all episode trying to figure out how to tell Link (Chris Carmack) about the baby. But because of the many traumas sustained by the residents at the scene of the car crashing into the bar where they were all having drinks, no one can find the time to really do much of anything other than save all their friends from dying. Which is great too, of course.

But now Amelia is still carrying her big secret around. The only thing she ends up telling Link is the sex of “their” baby — it’s a boy!

Owen Has Big News of His Own, However

Another reason Amelia can’t blurt out her baby news to Link is because right when she is about to, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) come running up to tell Amelia and Link that they’re engaged — and nothing puts a damper on engagement news by saying, “Guess what? Your new fiance might be the father of my baby! Who wants to take a DNA test?”

So the Teddy-Owen-Amelia-Link love quadrilateral lives on. But the episode description for next week says that “Amelia has an update for Link on her pregnancy,” so perhaps viewers won’t have to wait too long to see how Link takes the news.

But Amelia Is Having This Baby Regardless the Father’s Identity

Now that she’s all in with the baby, Amelia is ready to jump into motherhood whether the father is Link or Owen. Scorsone recently told Refinery29 that being a mother isn’t dependent on who Amelia is dating or who the father is.

“Amelia is at a place in her life when she’s coming into her authentic self. She’s got a kicking career, she’s got sobriety, she has lots of community and the support of her sisters,” said Scorsone. “She doesn’t want or need to lose herself in anything or anyone anymore. I think she’s pretty clear that she wants this baby, but her motherhood isn’t dependent on the relationship lasting. If it does, cool. But she’s not waiting for permission or perfect typical conditions to become the mother she wants to be.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale: Bailey & Ben Suffer a Heartbreaking Loss