‘Grown-ish’ Season 3 Premiere 2020 Date, Time & Schedule

Fans of Grown-ish have been waiting for the show to make its 2020 return to television since its season 2 finale on August 7, 2019. Well, we’re happy to report that the wait is finally over:

Grown-ish season 3 premieres on Thursday, January 16 at 8/7c on Freeform. The show will maintain that primetime slot in Freeform’s Thursday night programming schedule; each episode of the comedy runs at approximately 30 minutes in length, ending at 8:30/7:30c weekly.

The official synopsis for the season 3 premiere episode, entitled “Crunch Time,” reads “It’s Junior year, and the gang throws a HBCU-themed Homecoming party to kick off the semester; Zoey returns from her summer abroad and realizes that she has to quickly confront her feelings for Aaron and Luca.”

On Thursday, January 23, episode 2, entitled “Damn,” will air. The description teases that “The crew tries their best to cope with a shocking surprise, but another unexpected bomb sends Zoey into a spiral.”

your thursday night is stacked. don’t miss the season 3 premiere of #grownish followed by the series premiere of @EverythingsOkTV. pic.twitter.com/q2LiKQ1u2T — grown-ish (@grownish) January 16, 2020

According to Freeform’s programming schedule, new episodes of Grown-ish season 3 will be followed by a new Freeform series, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay; episodes of that one-hour show run immediately after Grown-ish, at 8:30/7:30c on Thursday nights.

‘Grown-ish’ Star Luka Sabbat Teased What’s to Come in Season 3

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Entertainment Weekly interviewed Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat to get some insight about what’s to come for his character, Luca. He teased that, in season 3, “He’s become more susceptible to his feelings, especially now that he has fully dated Zoey and then become friends with Zoey and all of Zoey’s friends. He’s more open to people and dealing with more things. It was bound to happen.”

He also reflected on the love triangle that will unfold between Luca, Zoey, and Zoey’s new love interest Aaron. He said “There’s drama, all right. I mean, there’s a lot going on besides my love triangle. It’s pretty comedic in the sense that [Luca] and Aaron are such different people. He’s this super-charismatic, outgoing, fun guy. I’m not going to say I’m a recluse, but I’m definitely keen to chill. And Zoey has different moods, and we each fit differently with different moods.”

Casting Updates for ‘Grown-ish’ Season 3

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Luka Sabbat, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Deon Cole, and Diggy Simmons.

In November 2019, Deadline reported that three new cast members were set to recur as characters in season 3 of the show. Henri Esteve, best known for his role in Revenge, will play Javier, Raigan Harris (from Ballers) will play Rochelle, and Andrew Liner will play Rodney.

When the announcement was made, Liner took to Instagram to share the news and express his excitement. In a post, he wrote “I’m so humbled and thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to appear on @grownish Season 3 Junior year! Everyone in the cast and crew treated me with the utmost respect and kindness. As you would guess I had a blast! Much love.”

Tune in to new episodes of Grown-ish season 3, Thursday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.

