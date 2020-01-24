Gwyneth Paltrow’s Children, Apple & Moses Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Netflix has just released a new Netflix documentary series called The Goop Lab featuring Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow has two children: Apple and Moses Martin. Read on to learn more about her children.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow Has Two Children with Her Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had two children together before their divorce: Apple Martin and Moses Martin. Paltrow and Martin had been married for 10 years when they announced in 2014 that they were separating, ABC News reported.

Apple was born in May 2004 and Moses was born in April 2006.

Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk. They were married in September 2019, CNN reported.

2. Apple Inspired One of Chris Martin’s Songs

Apple and Martin both inspired songs by their dad. Apple Blythe Martin inspired Chris Martin’s song “Speed of Sound.”

The song was inspired by Apple and the Kate Bush, an English alternative rock singer, Yahoo reported. Martin said: “…We were listening to a lot of Kate Bush last summer, and we wanted a song which had a lot of tom-toms in it. I just had my daughter up also, and was kind of feeling in a sense of awe and wonderment, so the song is kind of a Kate Bush song about miracles.”

Paltrow said that Martin came up with the name Apple, The Guardian reported. She said about the name: “Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical – and I just thought it sounded so lovely and clean.”

Moses’ name is the same name as one of Chris Martin’s songs called “Moses.” The song was on Martin’s Live 2003 album, and he had written the song for Paltrow, NME reported. When Moses was born in 2006, he was given the same name as the song.

3. Martin Said He Recently Embarrassed His Teen Daughter at Work

Martin recently shared a story about how he had embarrassed a teenage Apple at work recently. She’s working her first job, so he stopped by to visit her at work, Insider reported. He decided to buy a T-shirt, but Apple got upset when she saw him in line. He said, “I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line, just holding my T-shirt, and really scared of my daughter.”

Martin had also bought fudge for Apple, so he asked the woman checking him out if she’d give it to her. As he was leaving, Apple shouted out to him that she loved him.

4. Many People Say They Look Just Alike, But Apple Doesn’t Like Her Mom Sharing Photos Without Her OK

Apple is often said to look just like her mom. A photo that Paltrow shared on Instagram (see above) on May 14, 2019 sparked a lot of comments. Paltrow wrote: “I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever.” The post was made for Apple’s 15th birthday.

When Apple was 14, Paltrow posted a photo on Instagram that prompted Apple to write: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” The Guardian reported. She later deleted her comment, and it caused a lot of debate on social media. Now they joke sometimes about how Paltrow’s photos have gotten her approval first.

5. Chris Martin’s Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, Took Moses Martin on a Helicopter Ride

Dakota Johnson, 29, and Chris Martin have been dating for at least two years, and in August 2019 she took his son Moses on a helicopter ride, Hollywood Life reported. This was part of a longer trip where Martin and Johnson had been taking Moses around New York City, as Johnson made appearances for her new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon.

When Moses turned 13, Paltrow shared on Instagram: “Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN. I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart everyday.”

She also posted a photo for his eleventh birthday. She wrote then: “Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses.”