Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ex-Husband, Chris Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gwyneth Paltrow has only been married two times: once to her former husband Chris Martin and now to Brad Falchuk. She’s remained close to Martin, even though they’ve been divorced since 2014. Now Paltrow is featured on Netflix’s new series The Goop Lab. Here’s what you need to know about Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

1. Paltrow & Martin Have Two Children

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had two children together before their divorce: Apple Martin and Moses Martin, both of whom are in their early teens. Paltrow and Martin had been married for 10 years when they announced in 2014 that they were separating, ABC News reported.

Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk. They were married in September 2019, CNN reported.

Martin played a big role in helping Paltrow get over the death of her father. Her dad died early in their relationship and Martin’s single “Fix You” was written for her, E Online reported.

2. They’re Good Friends Now

The two are now good friends, which was their goal when they decided to have a “conscious uncoupling” back in 2014, Her reported. In November 2017, Paltrow shared a picture of her, Falchuk, and Martin together, happy together.

She referred to the three of them as a “#modernfamily” in her photo.

In 2016, Paltrow said they were still close and would sometimes even spend the night in the same home or celebrate holidays as a family, ABC News reported.

3. Martin Was Depressed for About a Year After They Separated

When Paltrow and Martin first separated, Martin was depressed for about a year afterward, ABC News reported. Martin said he also learned that being unhappy can sometimes be ultimately good for you. He said in 2016 that he still woke up feeling down on some days, but he was doing better.

In 2016, Martin said he didn’t think of their separation as a divorce, ABC News reported. He told ABC: “I have a very wonderful separation-divorce. It’s a divorce, but it’s a weird one. It’s funny. I don’t think about that word very often–divorce. I don’t see it that way.”

4. Martin Is the Front Man for Coldplay & Was Recently Recorded Telling Off Some Fans After a Tough Gig

Martin has a very successful life as the front man for Coldplay. But earlier this month, he was caught on a recording telling off some fans after having a tough performance, NME reported.

He was at the Hollywood Palladium and was approached by some fans who wanted an autograph after a charity performance on January 20, TMZ reported. Martin told the group, “Don’t f***ing shout at me.” Then he talked about how people need to just be polite and he felt like the fans were acting aggressively. “These are all going on f***ing eBay,” he said about the autographs. The video is on TMZ here. He still ended up signing autographs and said he had just gotten out of a tough gig.

5. He Went on Paltrow’s Honeymoon with Her New Husband Falchuk

In January 2019, Paltrow said that Martin was on her honeymoon with her new husband, Brad Falchuk, their children, and some friends. They all went together to the Maldives for a Christmas honeymoon, CNN reported. Paltrow jokingly referred to it as a “very modern honeymoon.”

Paltrow said that she and Martin strive to make sure their children know their parents are still friends and often eat dinner together.