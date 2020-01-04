Halle Calhoun: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Halle Calhoun dated R. Kelly when she was a teenager, and the latter was accused of physical abuse during their relationship. Calhoun has not pressed charges against the R&B singer, but she has spoken on their time together and criticized him for being controlling. “I wasn’t with his type of bulls**t,” she told The Shade Room.

Read on to learn more about Calhoun’s past, her career as an entertainer, and the physical abuse allegations that have been made against Kelly. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Calhoun Starting Dating R. Kelly When She Was 19 Years Old

Calhoun met R. Kelly at a concert in 2016, which she recounted during an interview on Southside Dash Radio. “We met at a concert in South Carolina,” she said. “I went with my mom [and] we had all access passes, and that’s it came to be.” A few weeks later, Calhoun and Kelly were spotted at Atlanta’s Gold Room, and they posed for a photo on Calhoun’s Instagram. The photo showed them cozying up to one another, and the caption read, “The realist!”

Calhoun dated Kelly for three and a half years. “It was cool. It was different because of who he is, but there were ups and downs like any relationship,” she remarked. “Him being who is puts him in more eyes and more opinions and the crazy stuff that comes with it.” Calhoun said that the age gap between her and Kelly was not as strange as some outsiders may have assumed. “People are different and age is nothing but a number,” she added.

Despite her lengthy relationship with the singer, Calhoun claimed to be unaware of the illegal activities that he was later charged with. “I feel like there’s a lot of untrue things that I can’t be aware of because I [didn’t experience] them,” she pointed out. “I can’t comment on that.”

2. Kelly Allegedly Threw Calhoun Into a Wall After a 2017 Concert

Kelly was accused of being physically abusive to Calhoun on multiple occasions. TMZ reports that the singer accused Calhoun of looking at another man during a concert, and when she tried to hit him, he grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a wall. The incident went down in front of multiple witnesses, including Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who said that the necklace Calhoun was wearing at the time was shattered.

Kelly was said to have abused Calhoun on at least two other occasions, including one where he slapped Calhoun in the face for looking at a group of men entering a hotel. The singer’s representatives reached out to TMZ and denied the claims, stating that he is not a violent person. The representative also said that a witness would have “recorded video and sold it long ago” if the claims were true.

Calhoun was living with Kelly at the time the alleged incident took place, but she broke things off with the singer and moved out at the end of 2017. She has not publicly spoken on the allegations.

3. Calhoun Said She ‘Lost Herself’ During Relationship with Kelly

Calhoun told Southside Dash Radio that she does not regret her relationship with Kelly, and she’s grateful for the lessons that the relationship taught her. That said, she admitted she did not have full control over her life, and that being with the R&B singer stifled her own career to an extent.

“I wanted to grow and focus on myself, accomplish my dreams and things that I had set for myself,” she said. “You know, living that lifestyle, and being with somebody like that, you kind of lose yourself and forget the things that you wanted to accomplish. I really wanted to focus on myself and get it together.”

Calhoun was more succinct in her feelings toward Kelly when she talked with The Shade Room in 2018. When asked what the cause behind their breakup was, she replied, “I wasn’t with his type of bulls**t he be on.”

4. Calhoun Is an Actress & Model Who Stars on ‘Wild N Out’

Calhoun is a multi-faceted entertainer. According to her Twitter bio, she’s a student at the Art Institute of Charleston, where she majors in fashion marketing and management. She’s also a model who regularly posts photos wearing various swimsuits and outfits on her Instagram. You check out her profile by clicking here.

Calhoun has also tried her hand at acting. She works as an extra on the popular MTV series Wild ‘N Out starring Nick Cannon, and she frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos from the set on IG. She also starred in a short film called “Deep” alongside rappers Dre and Fat Joe.

“It’s a music video but it’s almost like a short movie,” she said. “I get killed [in the end], it’s pretty crazy.” Calhoun has continued to appear in high profile music videos. She recently starred in the video for “All Night Long,” which is a joint single by Trey Songz and YFN Lucci.

5. Calhoun Was Romantically Linked to Rapper Rocko In 2018

Calhoun told The Shade Room that she moved on from Kelly and was dating Rocko in 2018. The latter is a rapper and songwriter best known for his hit single “U.O.E.N.O.” and his affiliation with artists like T.I. and Rick Ross. “I am dating Rocko and I am VERY happy,” she said.

Shortly after their relationship was made public, Rocko’s ex-wife Nicole told The Blast that it was merely a fling, and that the rapper does not have genuine feelings for Calhoun. Nicole told the outlet that she and Rocko did have a “hiccup” in their relationship, and are very much together.

“Nicole also stated Halle Calhoun is just looking for fame,” The Blast added. “She said Rocko messing with Halle is just him acting out, and Halle just fell for his trap. Nicole also states Halle has been harassing and trying to break her and Rocko apart for weeks.”

It remains to be seen whether Calhoun and Rocko are still together, but Calhoun did post a photo of them at a beach on November 19, 2019.

