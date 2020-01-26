Hallmark’s ‘Hearts of Winter’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Winterfest TV movie series with Hearts of Winter, starring Jill Wagner, Victor Webster, and Rukiya Bernard. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Hearts of Winter premieres Saturday, January 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on January 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern and January 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process.”

‘Hearts of Winter’ Was Filmed in Canada

Hearts of Winter was filmed in Canada. Grant’s lodge is the fictional Windemere Mountain Lodge, but it’s actually filmed in Windermere, British Columbia, according to a post on Instagram by the Hallmark Channel.

Some filming also took place at the Panorama Mountain Resort, Hallmark noted in its post. This resort is also in British Columbia, and you can visit yourself.

The producer is really proud of his work, as you can see in this post he shared.

The movie was filmed in November.

Meet The Cast for ‘Hearts of Winter’

Jill Wagner stars as Bethany. She was recently on Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses in November, and stars in Mystery 101. She has starred in many other Hallmark productions, including Pearl in Paradise, the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas in Evergreen 2, and more.

Wagner has a long list of credits to her name, including Handcrafted America, Wipeout, A Harvest Wedding, Teen Wolf, Wolf Watch, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams, Punk’d, Splinter, and more. She honors her father, a veteran, by traveling overseas to support the troops. She’s also involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and her own Jill’s Closet for a Cure, which has raised thousands.

Victor Webster stars as Grant. He was in Hallmark’s Homegrown Christmas in December 2018. His many credits include Wings Over Everest, Matchmaker Mysteries, Workin’ Moms (Mike), A Harvest Wedding, Chesapeake Shores (Douglas), Younger, Home for Christmas Day, Love Blossoms, Paradise Inc., Summer Villa, Continuum (Carlos), Project: SERA, Christmas Icetastrophe, Cracked, Castle (Josh), Melrose Place (Caleb), Lincoln Heights, Charmed (Coop), Related, Mutant X (Brennan for 66 episodes), Days of Our Lives (Nicholas Alamain), and Sunset Beach (Roger), and much more.

Victor Webster and another Hallmark favorite, Luke Macfarlane, look a lot alike, so if you got them confused today, you’re not the only one.

Rukiya Bernard stars as Emerson. Last year she was in Hallmark’s One Winter Proposal. She was also in Christmas in Evergreen 3 in November. Her other credits include Van Helsing, Stagers, Christmas in Evergreen, Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, The Gourmet Detective, Ungodly Acts, Accidental Obsession, Just the Way You Are, Supernatural, Proof, Intruders, Witches of East End, R.L. Stine’s Haunting Hour, Wonder, The Cabin in the Woods, Tooth Fair, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and more.

Lauren McNamara (above, left) stars as Zoe. She was in Falling for Vermont in 2017 and Welcome to Christmas in 2018. She also starred in Wedding of Dreams in 2018. She started acting in commercials at the age of 9. Some of her other credits include Aftermath, A Sister’s Nightmare, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Michael Karl Richards (Joel)

Brendon Zub (Ryder)

Emma Pedersen (Lisa)

Pauline Egan (Sullivan)

Nathalie Von Rotsburg (Shop Owner)

Jake Guy (Production Assistant)

Lauren Jackson (Skating Coach)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

