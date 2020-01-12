Hallmark’s ‘Love in Winterland’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Winterfest TV movie series with Love in Winterland, starring Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray, and Jack Turner. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love in Winterland premieres January 11, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., and Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date.”

‘Love in Winterland’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love in Winterland was filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver area and British Columbia, according to IMDb. The movie was filmed in November. According to Wardrobe Girls on Instagram, one of the locations for filming was the Big White Mountain. Big White Mountain is the highest mountain of the Okanagan Highland in Canada. There’s a ski resort there that people love to visit. You can see Wardrobe Girls’ Instagram post below.

Here’s a photo that Jack Turner shared during filming where he talks about Vancouver. He wrote: “Always on them boat tours #ferrysteps #vancouver.”

And here’s another behind-the-scenes photo. It was really cold when they were filming the movie.

In fact, Ricci said it was -10°C sometimes while they filmed.

Here’s another photo.

By the way, Turner got married about a month before filming. Congratulations Jack Turner!

Ricci shared some behind-the-scenes photos too.

Ricci’s a new mom and she’s very candid about what it’s like filming after having a baby not too long ago.

Her baby was just two months old and with her while she was shooting the movie “on a mountaintop,” she shared. That’s pretty impressive.

Chad Michael Murray shared some funny photos too while they were filming.

His last day on set was right before Thanksgiving.

The movie was originally going to be called Alice in Winterland.

Meet The Cast for ‘Love in Winterland’

Italia Ricci stars as Ally. Her many credits include Designated Survivor (main character Emily Rhodes for 53 episodes), Rome in Love (Amelia Tate), Supergirl (Siobhan Smythe/Silver Banshee), Chasing Life (April Carver for 34 episodes), Fatal Memories, CSI, Unnatural History (Maggie Winnock), Secret Girlfriend (Sasha), Aaron Stone (Chase), and much more. She and husband Robbie Arnell have been married since 2016 and they have one child.

Chad Michael Murray stars as Brett. In 2018 he was in Hallmark’s Road to Christmas and in 2019 he starred in Write Before Christmas. He also starred with Torrey DeVitto on One Tree Hill, where he played Lucas. His other credits include Riverdale (Edgar Evernever), Star (Xander), Sun Records (Sam), Agent Carter (Jack), Texas Rising (Mirabeau), Scream Queens, Left Behind, Chosen (Jacob), A Madea Christmas, Southland, Scruples, Lies in Plain Sight, Freaky Friday, Dawson’s Creek (Charlie Todd), Gilmore Girls (Tristin Dugray), and more.

Jack Turner stars as Tanner. His many credits include One Winter Proposal, One Winter Weekend, Forever in My Heart, The Landlord, Legends of Tomorrow (Lt. John Tolkien), My Summer Prince, Stitchers (Liam Granger), Reunion, The 10 Year Plan, Discovered, and more. He worked for Google for five years and now focuses on acting and music.

Teagan Vincze stars as Helene. Her credits include A Family Christmas Gift, Daughter, Sailing Into Love, When Calls the Heart, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, Life Sentence, Christmas Festival of Ice, The Cannon, The Brief (Ariel), Murdoch Mysteries, Motive, Played, The Jim (Christine), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Aliyah O’Brien (Lauren Burns)

Wanda Cannon (Molly)

Michael Kopsa (Tom Wilson)

Brittney Wilson (Rosie)

Serge Houde (Walter)

Edwin Perez (Sam)

Trish Allen (Darla)

Kirsten Robek (Trish Turner)

Gelsea Mae (Alice’s Co-Worker)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Host)

Angela Case (Lola)

Stefania Indelicato (Ruth)

Christie Burke (Editor)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

