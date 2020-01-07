Hannah Ann Sluss on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Season 24 of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday, all eyes will be on the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette. Of all the suitresses in competition, it’s another Hannah that sticks out from the crowd, and her name is Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old stunner from Knoxville, Tennessee, is unsurprisingly a model. She doesn’t just pose for ads on Instagram, Sluss is represented by Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency. When not working it in front of the camera, she’s a “talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating,” as described in her show bio. After perusing her Facebook page, it appears that she also loves to hunt deer.

Sluss has a bold personality, and viewers will quickly learn that about her in the premiere. She’s also very open about her past. The model said that her prior relationship with ex-boyfriend friend Ben Taylor fell apart because they became too comfortable as friends.

Now, The Bachelor contestant said that she’s “ready to find a man who she can be best friends with while keeping the steamy romance alive.” Considering Weber is the guy who famously had sex in a windmill four times, they might just be a match made in heaven.

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read Fact No. 5 if you do not want to know any spoilers from the premiere episode.

Here’s what you need to know about Hannah Ann Sluss:

1. Close Friend Hannah G. Encouraged Sluss To Apply For ‘The Bachelor’

After watching best friend Hannah Godwin, who was the second runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, go on to find love and get engaged with Dylan Barbour on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Sluss was convinced to apply for the reality series.

Back when Hannah G. first appeared on Bachelor Nation, Sluss sang her praises on Instagram. She captioned a photo of the girls wearing nearly matching outfits, “Can’t wait for #bachelornation to fall in love with the sweetest / goofiest southern belle you could ever meet! Love ya smurf.”

The two gorgeous ladies also worked together as influencers on Instagram. They posted pictures for The Varsity, the famous chili hot-dog stop in Atlanta, Shop Redress and American Style.

2. Hannah Ann Was Formerly The Face Of Sonic Drive-In & The Featured Girl In Chris Lane’s Music Video

Chris Lane – I Don't Know About You (Official Music Video)Music video by Chris Lane performing I Don't Know About You. © 2018 Big Loud Records http://vevo.ly/ivs9nJ 2018-10-21T04:00:00.000Z

Sluss is already a successful model, she is represented by verious elite agencies including Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency. In 2018, she appeared in country music star Chris Lane’s music video for his song, “I Don’t Know About You.”

But Sluss’s face is not just for print work and Instagram ads, her face is also on the bottle of Ultra Downey Protect. She also models for Revolve and various other online clothing sites.

3. Sluss Openly Discussed The Boob Job She Had As a Teenager

In 2018, Sluss opened up about getting her boobs done while she was still a teenager to help her modeling career. In the video posted on Dr. Ed Braezeale’s Instagram page, Sluss filmed a confessional video where she admitted, “I was really anxious about it at first. I had never had any work done before, and I was really nervous because this is plastic surgery, and I wanted it to look as natural as possible. I also didn’t want everyone to really recognize that I had had surgery. I wanted it to just be a gradual transition into looking more like a woman.”

After being able to see exactly what the results would look like through 3-D imaging, it was easier for Sluss to pick a size with Dr. Braezeale’s expert input.

“I got the Ultra High Profile, and I chose this because I wanted it to give me a good boost. But, also, what I really liked about the Ultra High Profile is that it’s extremely natural-looking. A lot of people will notice that my boobs sit up really nice, but they aren’t really recognizing that I’ve had a breast augmentation, which I really like.”

Sluss recalled havel little pain post-op. “Because I got this done four years ago, and I was probably about 10 pounds lighter,” Sluss said. “I’ve been able to grow into the size, and I’m really, really happy with it.”

4. Hannah Ann Spent Over 4 Years In A Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Ben Taylor

Because Sluss is so active on social media, there are still numerous photos up on her profile from her last relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Taylor, and the same goes for his Facebook profile.

Taylor, who studied at Pellissippi State Community College, lives in Knoxville. While Sluss first appeared in his profile picture in 2015, the last time he posted a photo of them together was on January 31, 2018. Sluss’s last photo of Ben was posted on February 15, 2018, so it seems the couple broke up some time after Valentine’s Day last year.

5. Chris Harrison Said Sluss Will Be Involved In ‘Nearly Every Bit Of Drama’ During Weber’s Cycle

Despite being able to get behind-the-scenes tips from Hannah G., according to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, Sluss arrived to film completely naive of how emotionally tumultuous being on the series is for contestants.

“It really seemed like Hannah Ann had no idea what was going on,” Harrison said. “She seemed very naive about this whole Bachelor world. For someone who was so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of absolutely everything,” Harrison said. “Every bit of drama you can run into, this was Hannah Ann.”

Harrison added that the 23-year-old managed to hold her own. “Let me say this about her, [Sluss] seems sweet, quiet, reserved? Girl’s got a backbone… girl’s got a backbone.”

Sluss wins the First Impression Rose on the premiere episode, but statistcally speaking, that honor does not bode well Sluss. While most men who win the First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette go on to be engaged to the cycle’s leading lady, it’s the complete opposite for when a man is show’s lead.

FACT: No woman who ever received the first impression rose has ever “won” the Bachelor. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 30, 2019

