Inside Hannah Ann Sluss’ Friendship with Hannah Godwin

Of the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette, it’s another Hannah that sticks out from the crowd: Hannah Ann Sluss. And the person who inspired Sluss to join the show? Yet another Hannah — Hannah Godwin.

Sluss, the 23-year-old stunner from Knoxville, Tennessee, is unsurprisingly a model. She doesn’t just pose for ads on Instagram, she is represented by Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency, and has appeared in a slew of national campaigns for Downey, Sonic Drive-In Through her modeling work, she met and became friends with Godwin, who was known as Hannah G. while competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on the last season of The Bachelor.

After Underwood jumped the fence and chose to give his final rose to Cassie, Godwin tried her luck at Bachelor in Paradise, where nearly every male contestant hoped to date to the model. However, after a brief fling with Blake Horstmann, Godwin fell in love and got engaged to one of Brown’s former Bachelorette contestants, Dylan Barbour.

Fun fact? Barbour and Godwin are still going strong in 2020. They’re the only engaged couple from BiP Season 6 to remain together.

Sluss, after watching Godwin’s highly successful run on the reality dating series, was either inspired to apply for the show herself or perhaps, Godwin herself pitched her to Bachelor Nation producers. Either way, the bold Hannah Ann already appears to be a force to be reckoned with during Peter’s cycle. She nabbed the First Impression Rose and doesn’t seem to care if other girls have a problem with her “I’m gonna go get what’s mine” attitude.

Here’s what you need to know about Hannah Ann Sluss & Hannah Godwin’s friendship:

Hannah Ann Cheered On Hannah G. When She Was Cast On ‘The Bachelor’

Back when Hannah G. first appeared on Bachelor Nation, Sluss sang her praises on Instagram. She captioned a photo of the girls wearing nearly matching outfits, “Can’t wait for #bachelornation to fall in love with the sweetest / goofiest southern belle you could ever meet! Love ya smurf.”

The two gorgeous ladies also worked together as influencers on Instagram. They posted pictures for The Varsity, the famous chili hot-dog stop in Atlanta, Shop Redress and American Style. It seems that after working together on so many shoots, the two started to share a genuine friendship. On Sluss’ Facebook, there a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from their shared campaigns.

Godwin Has Not Endorsed Hannah Ann On Social Media During Her ‘Bachelor’ Run

While Sluss propped up friends during her starring turn on the famous dating show, Godwin has not reciprocated the love. Godwin, who has since relocated to Los Angeles, has not shared a cute friend photo to show Sluss her support as she vies to win Peter’s heart.

The last time Sluss appeared on Godwin’s Instagram page was in August 2018. And it’s the same photoshoot Sluss shared from their Varsity hot dogs ad. With Sluss based in Nashville, and Hannah spent the better part of last year in Los Angeles, that could reason why the two haven’t been photographed together since April 2019, as seen on Sluss’ Facebook. However, that doesn’t explain why Godwin publically vouched for Sluss to Bachelor Nation fans.

Host Chris Harrison Said Hannah Ann Sluss Arrived At ‘The Bachelor’ Unprepared

Despite being able to get behind-the-scenes tips from Hannah G., according to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison in an ABC “Meet the Women” video, Sluss arrived to film completely naive of how emotionally tumultuous being on the series is for contestants.

“It really seemed like Hannah Ann had no idea what was going on,” Harrison said. “She seemed very naive about this whole Bachelor world. For someone who was so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of absolutely everything,” Harrison said. “Every bit of drama you can run into, this was Hannah Ann.”

Harrison added that the 23-year-old managed to hold her own. “Let me say this about her, [Sluss] seems sweet, quiet, reserved? Girl’s got a backbone… girl’s got a backbone.”

READ NEXT: Victoria Fuller on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know