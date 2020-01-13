Peter Weber Defends Hannah Ann Sluss’ to Rachel Lindsay

When Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay compared Hannah Ann to the controversial character of Luke Parker on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which they co-host, Peter Weber shot back at the women, defending Hannah Ann.

What did Becca and Rachel have to say? How did Peter respond? Get the details here.

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Rachel Lindsay Compared Hannah Ann to Luke Parker

On the podcast, Rachel Lindsay brought Hannah Ann up by saying, “I’m going say something. Don’t get mad at me…” Becca then responded, “I know exactly what you are going to say.”

“We’ve only seen one episode. But you know who Hannah Ann reminds me of in the way you talk about her?” Rachel said. “Everybody say it with me now: One. Two, Three! Luke P!”

Peter shot them down, saying, “No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there… She was intentional, but that’s different.”

Becca then sided with Peter, saying that maybe Hannah Ann was “intentional, not manipulative”, but Rachel’s mind was not changed.

“Hannah Ann was someone that … That girl knew exactly what she wanted coming into this and never let me question that,” Peter told Rachel and Becca. “And I literally mean that from the beginning. She was the first person to steal me away for the first conversation. She was the first kind of normal kiss. Not from like the first entrances. We clicked immediately.”

Fans of The Bachelor may remember that Luke Parker was very aggressive at the top of the season, then had an explosive conversation about sex and religion with then bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Will Hannah Ann Be This Season’s Villain?

Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know spoilers for this season of the show.

The question now is whether or not Hannah Ann plays out this season as the villain.

The 23-year-old hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, and is a model. She is repped by Wilhelmina Models and is good friends with Hannah Godwin.

Hannah Ann took Peter aside a number of times during the premiere episode, which didn’t sit right with the other girls– especially the ones who didn’t have a chance to talk to the bachelor.

How does Hannah Ann do this season on the show? Hannah makes it to the final two on Peter’s season, but it’s unclear at this time if she won. For the first time ever (and this is posted all over Reality Steve’s website), it’s unclear how The Bachelor will end.

Peter tells The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it… There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it. Otherwise, it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

Chris Harrison then sat down with “Good Morning America” to say, “You truly aren’t gonna know how it’s going to end until the very end.” He added, “It’s possible it’s still not over.”

Reality Steve suggests six possibilities for how this season could end: Peter’s with Madison but not engaged, Peter’s with Madison and engaged, Peter’s with Hannah Ann but not engaged, he’s engaged to Hannah Ann, he’s single, or he’s single but won’t be when ATFR rolls around.

We do know that he did not get engaged to anyone during the final rose ceremony, but that doesn’t mean an engagement isn’t pending. For now, we’ll have to find out what Hannah Ann’s role this season on the show will be, and if she will ever end up like Luke Parker.

READ NEXT: The Bachelor’ Season 24 Spoilers on the Cast

