Hannah Brown Is NOT Dating DWTS Partner Alan Bersten

Hannah Brown’s scheduled appearance on the season premiere of The Bachelor has led some fans to ask about her love life. She rehashes things with former fling Peter Weber, but there are some who think that she’s involved with her ex-Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. Is it true? Is she dating him?

No, Hannah is not dating Alan Bersten. The pair have denied ever being involved, and maintain that they are merely good friends who have chemistry on the dance floor. Hannah talked about her relationship with Alan on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, where she reveals that she barely has time to shop for groceries, let alone date.

Hannah & Alan Bersten Were Never Romantically Involved

“I barely have time to get paper towels,” she told the host. “I don’t have time to date right now…I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don’t know if you know this or not: I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn’t work out.” When asked about Alan specifically, Hannah set the record straight: “No! I’m not [dating him]… We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be.”

Hannah and Alan were considered to be among the best dance partners on Dancing with the Stars season 28, as they consistently nabbed high scores and adhered to the assigned themes. They were the odds-on favorite to win the competition heading into the finale, and they wound up taking first place over celebrities like Kel Mitchell and Ally Brooke. “I didn’t care about the steps. I cared about enjoying it and living in the moment,” Brown said after winning. “It made this win feel really, really awesome. I knew I gave it my all, I gave it my heart.”

Hannah Says That She & Alan Are Merely ‘Good Friends’

Alan also discussed the rumors that he and Hannah dated when he appeared on PeopleTV’s Reality Check. He described his working relationship with the Bachelorette alum as special, and praises her dedication to her craft. “Hannah and I, it was a different partnership than I’ve ever experienced before,” he revealed. “Because after rehearsals almost every day, we would go and eat and just hang out and that’s very rare when you spend six hours with someone that you want to still see them afterwards. So I’m really lucky that me and Hannah became such good friends.”

When asked whether there was anything more than a friendship between them, Alan denied it. “I don’t think so,” he said with a laugh. “Hannah and I built such a good relationship throughout the season that we could really trust each other… [but] I think it’s just friends.”

Hannah and Alan will reunite for the Dancing with the Stars tour at the New York stop at Radio City Musical Hall on January 28. Hannah is only able to fit one day into her schedule, according to ABC, but it’s possible she may add dates later on.

