Is Hannah Brown a Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’? No.

Hannah Brown’s presence on the new season of The Bachelor has some fans scratching their head. She plays a prominent role in the season premiere, and shares a handful of intimate moments with Peter Weber, including a recap of their infamous night in the windmill. But is Hannah going to appear throughout the rest of the season? Is she one of the contestants vying for Peter’s heart?

No, Hannah is not a contestant on The Bachelor. She agreed to come on the series as a means of clearing the air with Peter, and to lend him support. Bachelor producer Chris Harrison shed some light on the situation during an interview with People Magazine. “I think it’s something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship,” he said. “I think it’s a relationship that didn’t have a clean, clear break.”

Hannah Brown Does Not Accept the Invitation to Become a ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

Harrison also said that it was important for Hannah to support Peter during the season premiere, as she was a big part of his life at one point. “I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with Peter, and one that she’s probably thought a lot about,” he added.

Despite not being a contestant, Hannah plays a sizable role in the season premiere. Reality Steve reports that she is the last person to arrive in a limousine, after all of the contestants, and she encourages Peter to find the woman he loves. Peter is visibly shaken by Hannah’s presence, and he gets a little choked up upon entering the cocktail party.

Hannah & Peter Admit They Still Have Feelings for Each Other

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

We will be delving into spoilers throughout the rest of the post so be warned if you do not want to know what happens to Hannah Brown during the first episode.

Hannah plans the second group date of the episode, which takes place at the Avalon in Los Angeles. According to Reality Steve’s Instagram Live, there is a windmill on stage and Brown gives a recap of her relationship with Peter, including the infamous windmill encounter. She starts to cry, and tells one of the producers that she is not okay.

Peter takes Hannah to the side, where she admits to questioning whether she should have let him go. Peter seizes the opportunity to ask her a question, and the moment was teased as a big moment during the promos. “Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he says. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

Hannah takes the offer under consideration, and she and Peter have a lengthy conversation off-screen. The episode ends with Peter being unsure of what to do, as he still has feelings for Hannah. It’s styled as a cliffhanger, but Reality Steve has since confirmed that Hannah does not return in future episodes, and is therefore not a contestant.